Global Luxury Hotels Market Status, Size, Growth Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data 2019-2025

The luxury hotel industry is one of the major customer service industries globally. Growing travel and tourism industry is one of the key reasons behind the growth of luxury hotels industry. In order to meet the increasing demand for unique customer services, luxury hotels are constantly striving to improve their services by focusing on changing consumer preferences.
United States was the largest consumer market with a market share of 35.71% in 2013 and 32.05% in 2017 with a decrease of 3.66%. China and EU ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 18.58% and 17.28% in 2017.
Scope of the Report:
Nowadays, the top five companies make up more than 26.37% market share of the luxury hotels market, and the world's large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top five vendors are Marriott International, Hilton, Hyatt Hotels, Four Seasons Holdings Inc. and Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.
In 2018, the global Luxury Hotels market size was 183500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 222800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.8% during 2019-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Marriott International, Inc
Hilton
Starwood Hotels & Resorts
Hyatt Hotels
Four Seasons Holdings Inc.
Shangri-La International
InterContinental Hotels Group
Mandarin Oriental International
The Indian Hotels Company
Jumeirah International LLC
Kerzner International Resorts
ITC Hotels Limited
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Business Hotel
Suite Hotel
Airport Hotel
Resorts Hotel
Market segment by Application, split into
Room
F&B
SPA
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Luxury Hotels status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Luxury Hotels development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For Detailed Report Visit @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3911387-global-luxury-hotels-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
