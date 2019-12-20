Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Luxury Hotels Market Status, Size, Growth Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data 2019-2025

Description: -

The luxury hotel industry is one of the major customer service industries globally. Growing travel and tourism industry is one of the key reasons behind the growth of luxury hotels industry. In order to meet the increasing demand for unique customer services, luxury hotels are constantly striving to improve their services by focusing on changing consumer preferences.


United States was the largest consumer market with a market share of 35.71% in 2013 and 32.05% in 2017 with a decrease of 3.66%. China and EU ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 18.58% and 17.28% in 2017.

 

Scope of the Report:

Nowadays, the top five companies make up more than 26.37% market share of the luxury hotels market, and the world's large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top five vendors are Marriott International, Hilton, Hyatt Hotels, Four Seasons Holdings Inc. and Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.

In 2018, the global Luxury Hotels market size was 183500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 222800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.8% during 2019-2025.


The major manufacturers covered in this report 

Marriott International, Inc 
Hilton 
Starwood Hotels & Resorts 
Hyatt Hotels 
Four Seasons Holdings Inc. 
Shangri-La International 
InterContinental Hotels Group 
Mandarin Oriental International 
The Indian Hotels Company 
Jumeirah International LLC 
Kerzner International Resorts 
ITC Hotels Limited

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Business Hotel 
Suite Hotel 
Airport Hotel 
Resorts Hotel

Market segment by Application, split into 
Room 
F&B 
SPA 
Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 

To analyze global Luxury Hotels status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 

To present the Luxury Hotels development in United States, Europe and China. 

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.


Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Luxury Hotels Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Business Hotel 
1.4.3 Suite Hotel 
1.4.4 Airport Hotel 
1.4.5 Resorts Hotel 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Luxury Hotels Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Room 
1.5.3 F&B 
1.5.4 SPA 
1.5.5 Other 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

…………….

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Marriott International, Inc 
12.1.1 Marriott International, Inc Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Luxury Hotels Introduction 
12.1.4 Marriott International, Inc Revenue in Luxury Hotels Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Marriott International, Inc Recent Development 
12.2 Hilton 
12.2.1 Hilton Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Luxury Hotels Introduction 
12.2.4 Hilton Revenue in Luxury Hotels Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Hilton Recent Development 
12.3 Starwood Hotels & Resorts 
12.3.1 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Luxury Hotels Introduction 
12.3.4 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Revenue in Luxury Hotels Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Recent Development 
12.4 Hyatt Hotels 
12.4.1 Hyatt Hotels Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Luxury Hotels Introduction 
12.4.4 Hyatt Hotels Revenue in Luxury Hotels Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 Hyatt Hotels Recent Development 
12.5 Four Seasons Holdings Inc. 
12.5.1 Four Seasons Holdings Inc. Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Luxury Hotels Introduction 
12.5.4 Four Seasons Holdings Inc. Revenue in Luxury Hotels Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Four Seasons Holdings Inc. Recent Development 
12.6 Shangri-La International 
12.6.1 Shangri-La International Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Luxury Hotels Introduction 
12.6.4 Shangri-La International Revenue in Luxury Hotels Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 Shangri-La International Recent Development 
12.7 InterContinental Hotels Group 
12.7.1 InterContinental Hotels Group Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Luxury Hotels Introduction 
12.7.4 InterContinental Hotels Group Revenue in Luxury Hotels Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 InterContinental Hotels Group Recent Development 
12.8 Mandarin Oriental International 
12.8.1 Mandarin Oriental International Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 Luxury Hotels Introduction 
12.8.4 Mandarin Oriental International Revenue in Luxury Hotels Business (2014-2019) 
12.8.5 Mandarin Oriental International Recent Development 

Continued......

 

