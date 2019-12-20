Global Human Resources Software Market 2019 Sharing, Trends, Segmentation and Forecasts 2025

Human Resources Software Market 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Human Resources Software market is expected to grow with higher CAGR value during forecast period 2019

Human Resources Software Market 2019-2025

Description: -

In 2018, the global Human Resources Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the global Human Resources Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Human Resources Software development in United States, Europe and China.



The major manufacturers covered in this report

ClearCompany HRm

Kronos Workforce Ready

Sage Payroll

RUN powered by ADP

BambooHR

Jobvite

Paycor Perform

Newton

ADP Workforce Now

iCIMS Talent Platform

APS(Automatic Payroll Systems. Inc.)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Recruiting - applicant tracking

Talent Management

Workforce Management

Payroll & tax management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Human Resources Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Human Resources Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Human Resources Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 On-premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Human Resources Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Recruiting - applicant tracking

1.5.3 Talent Management

1.5.4 Workforce Management

1.5.5 Payroll & tax management

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Human Resources Software Market Size

2.2 Human Resources Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Human Resources Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Human Resources Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…………….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 ClearCompany HRm

12.1.1 ClearCompany HRm Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Human Resources Software Introduction

12.1.4 ClearCompany HRm Revenue in Human Resources Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 ClearCompany HRm Recent Development

12.2 Kronos Workforce Ready

12.2.1 Kronos Workforce Ready Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Human Resources Software Introduction

12.2.4 Kronos Workforce Ready Revenue in Human Resources Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Kronos Workforce Ready Recent Development

12.3 Sage Payroll

12.3.1 Sage Payroll Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Human Resources Software Introduction

12.3.4 Sage Payroll Revenue in Human Resources Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Sage Payroll Recent Development

12.4 RUN powered by ADP

12.4.1 RUN powered by ADP Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Human Resources Software Introduction

12.4.4 RUN powered by ADP Revenue in Human Resources Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 RUN powered by ADP Recent Development

12.5 BambooHR

12.5.1 BambooHR Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Human Resources Software Introduction

12.5.4 BambooHR Revenue in Human Resources Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 BambooHR Recent Development

12.6 Jobvite

12.6.1 Jobvite Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Human Resources Software Introduction

12.6.4 Jobvite Revenue in Human Resources Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Jobvite Recent Development

Continued......

