Global Network Access Control Software Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, December 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Network access control refers to a method to strengthen the security of registered network through limiting the access to different devices with a defined security policy. It acts as a solution for security issues like malicious software and provides security to network vulnerabilities. A network access control solution recognizes the user with their devices and their role in the network, as fed in the solution’s database. Further, it also provides end-point visibility and is integrated with other security platform for increasing network efficiency. Network access control is also capable of being integrated with other security platforms for increasing network efficiency. Network access control can also be combined with security infrastructure like next generation firewall (NGFW) and security information and event management (SIEM) for providing alerts in the intrusion attempt and blocking devices for providing security.

In the modern era, technologies like cloud and network virtualization are expected to be adopted proactively by several organizations owing to the increase in the usage of IT enabled services. NAC technologies are expected to be widely used for granting or denying access to a particular network and enable users to access the network from any location. These solutions are used to ensure safety of network also from Bring Your Own Device threats, cyber threats and malware threats. Additionally, network access solutions are adopted for developing safe and secure network infrastructure for ensuring business continuity. Even though NAC solutions are used to restrict data, it also features anti-threat applications like firewalls, and spy-ware detection.

The key factor driving the global network access control software market is the increasing malware attacks in the enterprise network and raising adoption of data protection solutions. Other factors affecting the growth of the network access control software market is include the emergence of technologies like machine-to-machine networks, the internet of things (IoT), BYOD technology, cloud-based services, and increased scope of web-based applications.

Global Key Players :

Cisco

Softonic International

Google

Pulse Secure

Coveo Solutions

Micro Focus

Extreme Networks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

Forescout Technologies

Auconet

Juniper Networks

Netshield

Impulse

Secure Channels

Access Layers

Market Segmentation

The global network access control software market is segmented by product type, applications, and region. Based on product type, the global network access control software market is segmented into on-premise and on-cloud. By application, the global network access control software market is segmented into individual and enterprises.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global network access control software market is studied for the regional segments of North America, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Currently, the global network access control software market is spearheaded by North America. This can be accredited to the high rate of adoption of hardware and software solutions that aid in solving network security challenges. Such solutions provide a wide range of functionalities such as LAN driven security solutions. Latin America’s market for network access control software is estimated to witness fast paced ascension owing to the rising adoption of social media and cloud-based technologies. Further, Asia Pacific is also expected to witness speedy surge in the network access control software market owing to lower infrastructure and setup costs due to implementation of cloud technologies.

