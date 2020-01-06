MoviTHERM is Celebrating its 20th Year in Business

MoviTHERM - Advanced Thermography Solutions

MoviTHERM, a leading Thermal Imaging Solutions Provider is celebrating its 20th Business Anniversary.

We were part of two decades of technology innovation that only very few people in this world get to experience. I couldn't have done it without my team, which I am very proud of!” — Markus Tarin, President and CEO

IRVINE, CA, USA, January 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For over two decades, MoviTHERM has been serving customers in the United States, Canada, Mexico and beyond with advanced thermography solutions. The company’s unique solutions portfolio as well as its capable engineering team make MoviTHERM a valuable resource for everything involving non-contact temperature measurement.

MoviTHERM started out like a small engineering consultancy back in 1999, developing custom thermal imaging software solutions. The company later became a FLIR camera distributor and added turnkey solutions to its offerings.

MoviTHERM’s Infrared Non-Destructive Test Systems are being used by many major aerospace companies for defect detection in carbon composite structures.

“We were involved in many state-of-the-art technology endeavors, ranging from flying cars, rockets and other space crafts, electric cars, airplanes and the list goes on. We have a very special company with a very unique set of skills, unmatched in the industry.”, adds Markus Tarin, President & CEO.

The company’s work has also contributed to several media productions, from product marketing videos and documentaries, to TV shows as well as the MTV Video Music Awards topping the list with a live broadcast of a music video shot in complete darkness using only thermal cameras.

We are looking forward with excitement to what the thermal imaging challenges will be in this coming decade.

Do you need help with solving a thermal imaging application? Please contact us today!

About MoviTHERM – Advanced Thermography Solutions

Located in Irvine, California, MoviTHERM offers thermal imaging cameras and turnkey inspection systems for non-contact temperature measurements. MoviTHERM is an authorized FLIR Systems, Inc. Premium Partner, integrator, solutions provider and product development company. The company offers thermal cameras and thermal imaging solutions for remote monitoring, automated imaging and non-destructive testing.

Industries served are: Aerospace, Pharmaceutical, Medical, General Manufacturing, Steel, Food, Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Academia, Paper & Plastic and others.

About FLIR

FLIR Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes technologies that enhance perception and awareness. We bring innovative sensing solutions into daily life through our thermal imaging, visible-light imaging, video analytics, measurement and diagnostic, and advanced threat detection systems.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.