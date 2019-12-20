The Law Offices of Paul Levin offers FREE EBook " LIFE ALTERING INJURY CASES IN CONNECTICUT, YOUR LEGAL ROADMAP "

The new EBook available now addresses essential steps to take that protect your legal rights and things to avoid doing following a serious injury.

HARTFORD, CT, USA, December 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paul Levin of The Law offices of Paul Levin , a personal injury law firm with three convenient locations in Connecticut, is pleased to announce the publication of a valuable resource guide for those families and individuals affected by life altering or catastrophic personal injury, automobile and work accidents." LIFE ALTERING INJURY CASES IN CONNECTICUT, YOUR LEGAL ROADMAP " is available on Amazon or may be obtained without cost directly from the Firm website at www.ConnecticutInjuryHelp.com or upon request by calling (860) 322-5302.Levin stated, “The book answers a number of essential questions such as what's going to happen next, how and when to engage legal counsel, what questions to ask them as well as planning assistance for the road ahead. What happens if one cannot return to work or if a family member is no longer able to provide financial support. What is the difference between a personal injury and workers compensation case and how is financial compensation calculated for the loss of life or permanent impairment of bodily functions.” The essential premise of the book is that "knowledge is power". When you don't know what to expect, it's too easy to imagine the worst so the more you know, the less you have to worry about. Knowing what essential steps to take that protect your legal rights and things to avoid doing following a serious injury or the wrongful death of a family member is empowering and necessary in order to effectuate justice, accountability and to navigate through a difficult time.More about The Law Offices of Paul LevinAt the Law Offices of Paul Levin, we take a different approach to our clients and the law surrounding personal injury cases, medical malpractice, products liability, work site injuries and motor vehicle accidents. Paul started his own practice in order to bring a more focused and personal approach to every case he and his legal team handle.With a small and dedicated team, we engage medical experts, life care planners, economists and vocational experts as the situation warrants to work directly with each client. We have found that this model provides real, quality, personalized legal services for clients and families who have been harmed by the negligence of another party. As a full-service firm, we seek to help our injured clients in any way possible through referrals and personal assistance in addition to legal representation.To learn more about The Law Offices of Paul Levin, you should call 860-322-5302 or visit them online at www.Connecticutinjuryhelp.com



