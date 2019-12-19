Church Opens Doors for International Human Rights Day

Scientology, Muslim and Slavic Christian representatives talk human rights at the Church of Scientology of Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Church of Scientology of Sacramento played host to a special human rights event at their location in downtown Sacramento in recognition of International Human Rights Day.The event featured the Founder, CEO and President of Delegata Corporation Kais Menoufy as the keynote speaker. Kais was recognized this year by Sacramento Magazine as one of the top “300 Most Powerful Business Leaders.” He spoke of his Muslim faith and the challenges of faith among peoples of varying beliefs and his philanthropic work where he has supported over 80 community activities and helped establish community initiatives such as Building Bridges, Youth for a Better Understanding, and Closing the Gap – which collectively promote education and diversity in order to establish a greater place for peace in our world.Sharing certain quotes from the Quran, he enlightened the audience on little known points of Muslim teachings on equality, charity and respect for each other. Kais shared many stories of his unique approach to bringing diverse people together and creating peace, based on his years of experience in connecting people through the arts, music, dance, culture, education, and collaboration.The local theme for this event was “Making Human Rights a Fact” which was inspired by L. Ron Hubbard who urged Scientologists “to support true humanitarian endeavors in the fields of human rights” and wrote, “Human Rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.”Also showcased were the educational materials of Youth for Human Rights International. The centerpiece of the Youth for Human Rights Educational Program is the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.Local Public Affairs Director of the Church of Scientology Mike Klagenberg added that “the day celebrates the Inauguration of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights” and, through the generous support of the Church of Scientology and its parishioners, the church offers their printing facilities to help make the educational materials of the Youth for Human Rights program broadly available at no cost. This allows for broad distribution of these educational materials as a public service.Klagenberg also had those in attendance read one of the articles of the Human Rights Declaration and showed a public service announcement produced specifically for that article. He then challenged all present to take one of the Articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and work out how they could apply it this week as a way of making the ideal of human rights a fact in their own lives and in those small places that the declaration’s co-author Eleanor Roosevelt wrote about.To learn more about Delegata’s Community Initiatives, visit them at; https://www.delegata.com/news-posts/delegata-to-host-closing-the-gaps-annual-awards-ceremony/ For more information about the Church of Scientology’s humanitarian work visit their website at: https://www.scientology.org/what-is-scientology/church-of-scientology-in-society.html For more information about the Youth For Human Rights Program visit them at: https://www.youthforhumanrights.org/



