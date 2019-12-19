A Houstonian Christmas by the Numbers

4,500 feet of garland was used to decorate the hotel - that's the length of 27 Olympic sized swimming pools!

It’s hard not to be in the Christmas spirit as guests are dazzled by the shear amount of Christmas décor on the 27-acre property at The Houstonian.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christmas time is all about numbers; number of presents to buy, number of Christmas parties to attend or holiday cards to send out, number of Christmas cookie calories to count. You get the idea…

At The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa we’ve done some counting of our own, and we think everyone will be impressed by our Christmas numbers. Procrastinators beware however, all of the Christmas magic will be carefully packed away on December 29. You won’t want miss out on the opportunity to marvel at the Texas sized amount of holiday fun for the whole family.

Holiday Décor

30,000 – Total number of ornaments across the 27-acre property. That’s almost twice the capacity of the Toyota Center.

4,500 – Length of garland used (in feet). That’s the length of 27 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

600 – Man hours needed to put up all the décor.

18 – Height of largest Christmas tree (in feet) in The Houstonian’s iconic Great Room. The Great Room tree is the largest tree on property with over 4,000 ornaments.

16 – Number of team members who put up the holiday décor. That’s nearly three times the population of the tiniest town in Texas. (Guerra, Texas, population 6).

1 – One of a kind authentic antique sleigh for Santa display in the lobby.

Merry Mansions Gingerbread Display

275 – Pounds of candy, mints, and peppermint sticks used to decorate the gingerbread houses. That’s the weight of a reindeer!

200 – Amount of gingerbread dough used (in pounds). Also, the number of miles from Houston to Corpus Christi.

150 – Amount of royal icing used (in pounds) to decorate the gingerbread houses. That’s one more than the number of hits by Jose Altuve this season.

3 – Number of months it took 6 pastry chefs to complete. One third of an entire year!

4 – Number of John Staub Estate Home gingerbread replicas. Only in Houston.

Lighted Texas Oak Tree on the Meadow

56,000 – Total lights used on the tree. That’s one light for every student enrolled at the University of Houston.

7.6 – Number of miles the lights strands would reach if placed end to end. The strands of lights would circle the Memorial Park loop more than 2. 5 times.

Dropbox Photos Found Here

Christmas Website Found Here

# # #

Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2020, and is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star, urban retreat located adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park, and minutes from downtown, the Galleria and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, and consistently provides guests with attentive and highly personalized service in an authentic and non-intrusive manner. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its guest rooms, four on-site dining restaurants and classic hotel bars. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of Indoor Meeting Space and 87,349 square feet of Outdoor Meeting Space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings and celebrations. The 175,000 square-foot Houstonian Club offers state-of-the-art equipment, over 200 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, an indoor tennis facility, a resort pool with a rock slide, sports lap pool and quiet garden pool. Trellis Spa will close in February 2020 for renovations and the addition of an extensive indoor-outdoor water experience. A new day spa called Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian will open concurrently in the prestigious Highland Village of River Oaks in Houston. The Houstonian will also open Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio at The Houstonian which will provide bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences and corporate installations.

One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort and unparalleled guest experience.

http://www.houstonian.com

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024



