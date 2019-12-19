Rowayton Venture Group launches Chain Asset Management Solutions

/EIN News/ -- DARIEN, Conn., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rowayton Venture Group today announced the launch of Chain Asset Management Solutions (Chain AMS). Chain AMS is the combination of Rowayton Venture Group and the Asset Management Solutions platform, which Rowayton acquired from GE Capital in the third quarter of 2019. Stonehenge Capital provided financing for the acquisition.



Chain AMS provides global manufacturing companies with a full lifecycle solution to finance the acquisition of and the disposal of core manufacturing assets. The team ensures that their customers have access to the most competitive cost of capital paired with structuring expertise and end-of-term lifecycle management solutions. The Remarketing team helps to generate cash from idle assets, increase productivity and reduce cash outlay to acquire new assets. The Vendor team helps enable orders by providing creative financial solutions to manufacturer’s customers. For more information visit chainams.com.

“Stonehenge’s investment enables the new business to continue to service the customer base that has come to know the AMS team as the premier provider of equipment financing and remarketing services in the industry,” said Jared Talisman of Stonehenge Capital. “We are proud to have been instrumental in establishing Chain AMS.”

About Chain Asset Management Solutions:

Chain AMS ( www.chainams.com ) delivers global equipment financing solutions and remarketing services to industrial businesses and their customers. Chain AMS has a proven track record of equipment financings and sales and is focused on supporting customers around the world to drive capital efficiency across their supply chain.

About Stonehenge Capital:

Since 1999, Stonehenge Capital (www.stonehengecapital.com) has operated at the nexus of finance and community development, providing transformational capital in underserved markets that has grown our nation’s small businesses, created jobs for hard-working families and revitalized urban and rural communities. Stonehenge Capital is not a typical finance firm – it is a thought leader in investment capital, producing strong returns for investors and impactful social returns for communities. Stonehenge Capital fosters collaboration across a team of seasoned and talented professionals in Baton Rouge, Columbus, New York, Dallas and other locations, who leverage two decades of expertise and relationships to provide innovative financing solutions where they are most needed on a national scale.

Contact: colleen.collins@chainams.com



