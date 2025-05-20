Goldman Sachs increases BlackRock Bitcoin ETF holdings as PAIRMiner expands retail cloud mining, offering easy access with a $150 mining bonus





LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional confidence in Bitcoin continues to rise, as Goldman Sachs recently increased its holdings in BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) by 28%. Now holding over 30.8 million shares valued at more than $1.4 billion, Goldman Sachs is the largest institutional investor in the fund. This move reflects a broader trend of traditional financial institutions integrating digital assets into their investment portfolios.

Alongside growing institutional interest, retail participation in cryptocurrency mining is also expanding. PAIRMiner, a cloud mining platform, reports increased activity from users exploring digital asset mining as a long-term investment strategy. The platform offers cloud-based mining contracts designed to simplify entry into the sector, even for those without technical expertise.

Key Features of the PAIRMiner Platform:

User-Friendly Interface: Designed for ease of use without prior mining experience.



Designed for ease of use without prior mining experience. Welcome Bonus: New users receive $150 in complimentary cloud mining power upon registration.



New users receive $150 in complimentary cloud mining power upon registration. Multi-Currency Mining: Supports major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC).



Supports major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC). Referral Program: Users can earn rewards through a two-tier incentive model.

Regulatory Note: PAIRMiner operates in compliance with applicable industry standards and reports registration under the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).



Exploring the examples of potential earnings.

Developed by the team behind Hartcoin, a project focused on increasing financial inclusion through blockchain technology , PAIRMiner emphasizes security, transparency, and scalable tools for retail users seeking to engage with digital asset ecosystems.

As institutional activity in Bitcoin ETFs continues to grow, platforms like PAIRMiner are helping to make blockchain-based opportunities more accessible to the public.

Media Contact:

Heindrova

PAIRMiner

agnes@pairminer.com

https://pairminer.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/532d7686-ec2e-48ab-8c46-7fb954605825

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a650d84c-8238-4070-8fec-058cdd4a56b9

