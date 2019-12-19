Hoyer Floor Remarks on the USMCA Agreement

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) spoke on the House Floor today in support of the USMCA Agreement Implementation Act. Below are his remarks as prepared for delivery and a link to the video.

“Madam Speaker, this vote today is a reminder that, even while the House was working to hold the President accountable for his abuses of office, we were still working hard to deliver on our promises to the American people to focus on economic opportunity.

“This USMCA agreement before us is a vast improvement over the first version shown to us by President Trump and his team. It now includes critically important changes offered by Democratic Members in order to ensure that its enforcement mechanisms are stronger, that it protects American workers, and that it will help lower prescription drug costs and improve access to medications. This agreement will also remove some of the uncertainty created by the President’s erratic tariff policies.

“I am glad that our House Democratic Working Group was able to secure new provisions to ensure that America’s trading partners uphold the right of workers to unionize and bargain collectively. And I am glad that this agreement includes strong rapid-response enforcement mechanisms that will allow us to block imports produced in facilities where these commitments are violated.

“I will be closely monitoring the enforcement of this new agreement to make certain that the Administration is doing its job and workers’ rights are protected.

“I want to thank Speaker Pelosi and Chairman Neal of the Ways and Means Committee for their hard work negotiating with the White House to improve on the Administration’s initial draft. I want to thank as well the members of the Democratic working group, who spent months working alongside the Speaker and Chairman to fight for the provisions necessary to secure House support.

“This agreement is truly the product of bipartisanship, with many victories for Democrats of which all Americans can be proud. I hope we can approve it today with a strong bipartisan vote of support.”