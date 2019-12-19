Hoyer Discusses Impeachment Vote, House Democrats’ Work For the People on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”

Click here to watch the full interview.

On Impeachment

“…It was a day… of responsibility. It was a day where Members, who had raised their hand and sworn to protect the Constitution of the United States and our democracy, felt they had no choice in light of the President's actions, in light of the President trying to dragoon a foreign head of government to participate in the American elections. It put our national security at risk and the integrity of our elections at risk, and I think that you saw some extraordinary courage on the Democratic side…”

On Legislating for the People

“…We passed a prescription drug bill, which we think the President should sign because it very much is along the line of his saying we need to negotiate to bring prices down for people. We passed a bill to protect [people with] pre-existing conditions, which the Republicans say they want to protect, which [Senate Majority Leader] Mcconnell hasn't taken up. We passed substantial reforms of voting, campaign finance, redistricting reform. We passed, just this week, as you point out, the [appropriations bills] with no drama, no threat of shutdown. I certainly hope the President will sign that bill. We have been doing our legislative business while at the same time feeling it our duty to protect the Constitution and our democracy.”

On Funding Government

“…The government is funded. There will not be a shutdown. The government being shut down is not only bad for government employees, many of whom I represent, but it is bad for the entire country and the image of America of not being able to run itself in an orderly fashion - the leader of the free world. It is harmful to us around the world. So, we also received significant funding for domestic priorities in terms of children, in terms of health, and in terms of security that we needed to get done.”