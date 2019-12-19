Zambia : Technical Assistance Report-Report on External Sector Statistics Mission
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.
Publication Date:
December 19, 2019
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
A technical assistance (TA) mission on external sector statistics (ESS) was conducted in Lusaka, Zambia, during March 4–15, 2019. This fifth mission, as part of the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DFID)—Enhanced Data Dissemination Initiative (EDDI) 2 Project Module 1 on improving balance of payments statistics, was carried out in consultation with the IMF’s African Department (AFR).
Series:
Country Report No. 19/374
English
Publication Date:
December 19, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513523538/1934-7685
Stock No:
1ZMBEA2019003
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
20
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.