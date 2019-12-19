There were 680 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,297 in the last 365 days.

Zambia : Technical Assistance Report-Report on External Sector Statistics Mission

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.

Publication Date:

December 19, 2019

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

A technical assistance (TA) mission on external sector statistics (ESS) was conducted in Lusaka, Zambia, during March 4–15, 2019. This fifth mission, as part of the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DFID)—Enhanced Data Dissemination Initiative (EDDI) 2 Project Module 1 on improving balance of payments statistics, was carried out in consultation with the IMF’s African Department (AFR).

Series:

Country Report No. 19/374

English

Publication Date:

December 19, 2019

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513523538/1934-7685

Stock No:

1ZMBEA2019003

Price:

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Format:

Paper

Pages:

20

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.