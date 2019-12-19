HouseMaster Recognizes Claremore Real Estate Professional with 2019 Above and Beyond Award

Kathy Geyer and Dan LaBrake

Kathy Geyer of Oklahomes Realty, Inc., receives award for a commitment to exceptional service and professionalism

CLAREMORE, OK, USA, December 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HouseMaster Home Inspections of Tulsa recently presented Oklahomes Realty’s Kathy Geyer with the company’s Above and Beyond Award, which recognizes real estate service providers for their integrity and commitment to service while working with their customers and clients. Dan LaBrake, the owner of HouseMaster Home Inspections servicing the area , presented the award to Geyer.Geyer has been an active real estate associate in Rogers County for 25 years. Geyer joined Elite Realtors, who later merged with Century 21, in August of 1995, and had the single largest sale in the office her first year. She also earned the distinction of Rookie of the Year. Since joining Oklahomes Realty, Kathy has earned several Multi-Million Dollar Producer awards. She believes with the complexity of life in, customers look for a specialist in real estate much in the same way they look for a medical specialist when they have an area of specific need.“Kathy’s an enthusiastic, dedicated and extremely successful real estate agent in our area,” LaBrake said. “She really goes above and beyond for everyone she works with and I’m proud to present this award to for all she’s accomplished so far.”HouseMaster of Tulsa is part of a 40 year franchise tradition of offering the most trusted inspections in the industry. LaBrake is a leader in his community and throughout the HouseMaster franchise system.“On behalf of the entire organization, we want to congratulate Kathy on her success and achievements,” said HouseMaster President and CEO Kathleen Kuhn.For more information, contact Dan LaBrake and his team at 918-236-1788 or tulsa@housemaster.com.###About HouseMaster:Founded in 1979 and Headquartered in Somerville, N.J., HouseMaster is the oldest and one of the largest home inspection companies in North America. With more than 325 franchised areas throughout the U.S. and Canada, HouseMaster is the most respected name in home inspections. For 40 years, HouseMaster has built upon a foundation of solid leadership and innovation with a continued focus on delivering the highest quality service experience to their customers and providing HouseMaster franchisees the tools and support necessary to do so. Each HouseMaster franchise is an independently owned and operated business. HouseMaster is a registered trademark of HM Services, LLC.For more information please visit http://housemaster.com or call 732-469-6565.



