ECT BAN MOVEMENT EVOLVES INTO GLOBAL CAMPAIGN

A gripping exposé on the $5.4 billion ECT industry reveals the devastating results on the lives of families everywhere.

CLEARWATER, FL, US, December 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The movement to ban ECT (electroconvulsive therapy) has rapidly evolved into “a global campaign which people are responding to,” says Executive Director of Citizens Commission on Human Rights ’ (CCHR) United Kingdom chapter, Brian Daniels. He recounts a story from his last protest to ban ECT where picketers held signs that read “Honk if you agree” and got thousands of responses from people driving by.CCHR is a nonprofit, non-religious and non-political mental health watchdog founded in 1969 by the Church of Scientology and Professor of Psychiatry Emeritus, Dr. Thomas Szasz, which works to expose the human rights violations of psychiatry and the mental health industry.Daniels recently visited CCHR’s Florida chapter—based in Clearwater—which has also taken up arms against ECT. They have collected over 30,000 signatures from Tampa Bay area residents, in the last two months, to ban ECT from being used on children, the elderly and vulnerable patients. The petition, started by CCHR International, based in Los Angeles, California, has reached 111,000 signatures this month, with CCHR chapters around the world spreading the message.“The truth is that the mental health industry has tried to ignore what they already know about ECT,” says Samuel Guillard, executive director of CCHR Florida . “It’s not safe, it’s not effective and people deserve to know the facts.” CCHR’s shocking exposé documentary on ECT, Therapy or Torture: The Truth About Electroshock , gives the public the facts. Having premiered in late November, the documentary is now accessible 24/7 on the Scientology Network at Scientology.tv.Here are some facts about ECT:• ECT uses 460 volts of electricity through the brain which is 2,300 times the electricity that the brain uses to operate.• The FDA has never required clinical studies that prove electroshock is either safe or effective, despite being used for more than 80 years.• Infant mortality rate was 7.1 percent following the administration of ECT to pregnant mothers.• The death rate of ECT is 50 times higher than the U.S. murder rate.• Children between the ages of 0 to 5 are being shocked under the guise of “treatment.”When Daniels was younger he says, “My mother, father and I would go see my aunt who was receiving ECT at a clinic dedicated to the practice.” He observed first-hand how “patients inside were shuffling around and no one looked like they were doing well. You could just tell that something was wrong.” Years later he discovered CCHR and the truth about ECT.Today, Daniels leads volunteers in protests against the abusive practice of ECT every month outside psych hospitals of the same type his aunt was held in. “Just by looking at ECT and the facts, you can see that it’s harmful,” says Daniels.Click here to sign the petition to ban ECT: https://www.change.org/p/ban-electroshock-ect-device-being-used-on-children-the-elderly-and-vulnerable-patients Click here to view the ECT Documentary: https://www.scientology.tv/series/cchr-documentaries/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.