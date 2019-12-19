Dynatech International Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Disan Engineering Corp.

Dynatech supports Disan's line of fixed and rotary wing anti-collision navigational lights, aircraft ground power alternators, electronics and runway lighting.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynatech International, a global supply chain management company supporting military and commercial operators and MROs with new OEM parts, repairs, and logistics services, today announced the renewal of a 5-year exclusive distribution agreement with Disan Engineering Corporation, a manufacturer of fixed and rotary wing anti-collision navigational lights, aircraft ground power alternators, electronic components, FAA lighting and ground support equipment.

For the past 47 years, Dynatech International has served the United States Government militaries and the world’s foreign militaries, MROs, and operators with new OEM engine and airframe parts and hard-to-find spares to help reduce procurement spending and increase material availability.

“We are pleased to have been selected by Disan Engineering Corp. to be the Exclusive Distributor in support of the C-130 Hercules, F-15, Sikorsky H-60, Boeing V-22, and Lockheed’s AC-130 series of fixed-wing aircraft”, said Dr. Ahmed Metwalli, President of Business Development in Europe, Middle East, Africa and South America at Dynatech. “In addition, Dynatech now has the opportunity to support Disan’s airport runway lighting systems and components, such as the Visual Approach Slope Indicator (VASI) system, Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) visual aids, Medium Approach Light System (MALSR), and FAA ground to air lighting to customers around the world.”

Dr. Metwalli also stated, “Dynatech’s supply chain management expertise and successful track record in worldwide distribution of OEM products will increase the availability of Disan’s high quality products to our customers. We are always looking for ways to raise the bar when it comes to higher quality product support and customer satisfaction. Our established OEM Distribution Team are seasoned experts in distribution sales who take customer service and satisfaction very seriously. We look forward to continuing our long-term partnership with Disan in support of our customers.”

“Disan Engineering Corp. has been proudly supporting the United States military for the past 56 years and our relationship with Dynatech continues to expand our global presence”, stated Carisa D. Pierce, Director Operations at Disan Engineering Corp. “Dynatech has the experience and global reach to support our international military goals. They have established long-term relationships with military operators and MROs in the Middle East, Europe, Asia and South America and our products fit perfectly into the markets they serve.”



About Disan Engineering Corporation:

Established in 1963, Disan Engineering Corporation has been designing, manufacturing and repairing military and commercial electronics systems and subsystems for airborne and ground usage. Disan has successfully delivered on over 1,500 prime contracts of end items, with the United States Department of Defense (DOD) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The product line predominately encompasses equipment associated with navigation, radar, guidance and communications.

About Dynatech:

Dynatech International is a global supply chain management company supporting military and commercial operators and MROs with new OEM parts, reliable repair management and customized logistics services for the sustainment of legacy aircraft and engines. Established in 1972, with offices in New York and Florida, and over 19 representatives around the globe, Dynatech is well-known for its strong in-country presence supporting long-term agreements and partnerships to help operators reduce inventory and cost of maintenance.

