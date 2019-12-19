Insights Engine Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Insights Engine -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insights Engine Industry

Description

A large number of retail and consumer goods vendors across the globe have taken to insights engines to gain an accurate and deep understanding of customer tastes and preferences and to predict search queries to improve result relevance. Consumer insights help companies in both industries stay one step ahead of changing dynamics and ensure that their customers are loyal and satisfied ones.

The IT and Telecom vertical is anticipated to have a value of approx. US$ 110 million by 2025 and have a market attractiveness index of 4.5.

The global Insights Engine market is studied in our professional market growth survey report. The years in study are 2019-2025. The market report begins with a definition of the product/service offering provided by the global Insights Engine market and then, goes on to state its current market value. After this has been done, we estimate a net worth for the global Insights Engine market to grow to, by the end of the study period. An approximate CAGR for growth is also projected. The global Insights Engine market growth survey report attempts to provide readers with a comprehensive outlook on the global Insights Engine market for the years researched.

This report focuses on Insights Engine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Insights Engine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Insights Engine manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Funnelback

IntraFind

Coveo

Sinequa

Microsoft

Attivio

Mindbreeze

Dassault

Smartlogic

IBM

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4498261-global-insights-engine-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Segmentation

The report provides data on the global Insights Engine market through segmentation and evaluation of key metrics in addition to regional analysis. Together with other industry-specific segmentation, the report covers global and regional markets. The segmented research aims to gain reliable and tailored data on the global Insights Engine market.

Segment by Type

On-premise

SaaS

Segment by Application

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Transportation & Logistics

Travel & Hospitality

Others

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4498261-global-insights-engine-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview of Insights Engine



2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis



3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Insights Engine



4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers



...

8 Insights Engine Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Funnelback

8.1.1 Funnelback Insights Engine Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Funnelback Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Funnelback Insights Engine Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 IntraFind

8.2.1 IntraFind Insights Engine Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 IntraFind Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 IntraFind Insights Engine Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Coveo

8.3.1 Coveo Insights Engine Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Coveo Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Coveo Insights Engine Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Sinequa

8.4.1 Sinequa Insights Engine Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Sinequa Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Sinequa Insights Engine Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Microsoft

8.5.1 Microsoft Insights Engine Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Microsoft Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Microsoft Insights Engine Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Attivio

8.6.1 Attivio Insights Engine Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Attivio Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Attivio Insights Engine Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Mindbreeze

8.7.1 Mindbreeze Insights Engine Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Mindbreeze Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Mindbreeze Insights Engine Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Dassault

8.8.1 Dassault Insights Engine Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Dassault Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Dassault Insights Engine Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Smartlogic

8.9.1 Smartlogic Insights Engine Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Smartlogic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Smartlogic Insights Engine Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 IBM

8.10.1 IBM Insights Engine Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 IBM Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 IBM Insights Engine Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=4498261

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.