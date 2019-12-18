Small business Big Results

Small Business smashes the stereotypes with its big results.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reliable Resources is a staffing agency based in Los Angeles, California. The company has been active for over 20 years now, becoming a staple in the Southern California community thanks to its meticulous attention to the needs of their customers, and the friendly, personable service. The company had its start in 1997. Ever since then, they made a point to uphold their vision from the get-go: establishing genuine relationships with people in the community, and facilitate fruitful work placements. One of the things that make Reliable Resources unique is the fact that the company embodies two decades of industry experience with the approachability of a family business, where you always get to speak with a real person who cares about your needs and situation.

Reliable Resources has worked with people from all walks of life. We proudly assisted ex-convicts in the process of putting their lives back on track, getting empowered with job opportunities. The firm also works very closely with the local Hispanic community and other minorities. Specializing in areas as diverse as the food industry, manufacturing, industrial works, as well as construction and clerical, Reliable Resources provides an ample range of resources for people who have different professional backgrounds, formal educational levels, as well as previous experience. In addition to working closely with people seeking employment, the company also pays close attention to the needs of employers looking for reliable, effective, and trustworthy additions to their teams. All applicants are carefully vetted, drug tested, as well as trained for safety. Reliable Resources requires no finder’s fee covers all state and federal taxes, with liability insurance and workers comp for every placement. All employees are guaranteed unconditionally. The bar is set very high, so much so that Reliable Resources provides support around the clock in case a client is not fully satisfied with the performance of an employee hired through Reliable Resources. In case of issues, employers will not be charge for their time, and they will receive an immediate replacement.

For over two decades, Reliable Resources has been committed to connect employers and employees, keeping an excellent track record of success and repeated business from satisfied customers throughout the years. Many companies across southern California consider Reliable Resources as their primary source for quality workforce, as well as new opportunities for long-term jobs.

Find out more and feel free to get in touch for further information about Reliable Resources:

https://www.reliableresources.com/

https://www.facebook.com/reliableresourcesinc

Phone:

(323) 722-1318



