Mine the Gap: BalancedComp CEO Christie Summervill Brings Data-Driven Insights to Bear on Gender Pay Equity

The financial services entrepreneur is taking the lead in tackling compensation discrimination

Everyone has their own network in the digital age. You really want to be known as the company that takes equitable pay seriously. It can give your recruiting efforts a real competitive edge.” — Christie Summervill, founder and CEO of BalancedComp

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women in America are paid 20% less on average than their male colleagues, despite multiple legislative attempts to end gendered wage discrimination. Christie Summervill, founder and CEO of BalancedComp, says her integrated compensation design firm, BalancedComp, has the right tools to level the playing field. As the national conversation once again becomes attentive to wage inequality in the wake of the U.S. Women’s National Team’s victory at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, Summervill and BalancedComp find themselves uniquely positioned to lead the fight against wage discrimination.

BalancedComp’s strategy begins with data, and Summervill sees diversity and inclusion as a fundamental component of good data. “If we have the opportunity to create a better understanding of how compensation works across an even wider range of factors, it only improves our ability to help our clients create more equitable workplaces,” Summervill says.

BalancedComp provides banks and credit unions across the country with high-quality compensation survey data and robust consultation services for human resource departments. Their suite of apps looks at market averages for salaries and incentives across hundreds of job descriptions in every market across the United States. Using proprietary algorithms and expert analysis, BalancedComp can determine whether a client is underpaying, or correctly compensating employees based on multiple criteria including performance, tenure and gender. This year, BalancedComp included a non-binary gender preference in order to accommodate employees who don’t identify as male or female.

Taking the guesswork out of compensation means employers can easily discover where unintended bias may have crept into pay calculations, and quickly adjust. And word gets around, whether it’s positive or negative. “It can be a really small world,” says Summervill, “Employees talk to potential employees, everyone has their own network in the digital age. You really want to be known as the company that takes equitable pay seriously. It can give your recruiting efforts a real competitive edge.”

Summervill sees her role as offering a powerful corrective to the idea that equal pay is a thing of the future. “We have the tools to solve this right now,” she says, “We just have to decide to use them.”

BalancedComp creates salary administration tools exclusively for banks and credit unions. The company develops comprehensive salary surveys and job description libraries; creates compensation and performance management software and provides strategic guidance for partners in financial institutions across the United States. These services help clients develop customized salary and incentive programs that increase equity and help attract, retain and motivate top talent in the industry. Founded in 2010, with headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, BalancedComp serves over 300 financial institutions in all fifty states.

