America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Announces “New and Improved” Schedule K-1 Website

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 18, 2019, America First Multifamily Investors, L.P.’s (NASDAQ: ATAX) (the “Partnership”) announced it has moved its Schedule K-1 information to a “new and improved” website. The Partnership’s unitholder K-1 information is now available using the Tax Package Support website at www.taxpackagesupport.com/ATAX . The website previously used to access Partnership Schedule K-1 information is no longer available.



The new website contains various features designed to enhance the user experience and make it easier for unitholders to access their Schedule K-1 information. In addition, the new website is compatible with most web browsers and may also be accessed using mobile devices.

Further information can be found on the “K-1 Information” page of the Partnership’s website at www.ataxfund.com or by contacting a support representative at (833) 608-3512.

“We are pleased to announce the availability of the “new and improved” Schedule K-1 website,” said Chad L. Daffer, Chief Executive Officer of the Partnership. “This represents another example of our continued effort to deliver superior service to our unitholders.”

About America First Multifamily Investors, L.P.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. was formed on April 2, 1998 under the Delaware Revised Uniform Limited Partnership Act for the primary purpose of acquiring, holding, selling and otherwise dealing with a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for affordable multifamily, student housing and commercial properties. The Partnership is pursuing a business strategy of acquiring additional mortgage revenue bonds and other investments on a leveraged basis. The Partnership expects and believes the interest earned on these mortgage revenue bonds is excludable from gross income for federal income tax purposes. The Partnership seeks to achieve its investment growth strategy by investing in additional mortgage revenue bonds and other investments as permitted by the Partnership’s Amended and Restated Limited Partnership Agreement, dated September 15, 2015, taking advantage of attractive financing structures available in the securities market, and entering into interest rate risk management instruments. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. press releases are available at www.ataxfund.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

Information contained in this press release contains “forward-looking statements,” which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks involving current maturities of our financing arrangements and our ability to renew or refinance such maturities, fluctuations in short-term interest rates, collateral valuations, mortgage revenue bond investment valuations and overall economic and credit market conditions. For a further list and description of such risks, see the reports and other filings made by the Partnership with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. The Partnership disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Craig Allen

Chief Financial Officer

(402) 930-3018



