Granite Credit Union Foundation and the Granite School District Surprise 20 Educators with Classroom Grants

Over $7,000 was awarded to support innovation and enhance student learning opportunities

SALT LAKE CITY, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier today, Granite Credit Union, its Foundation, and the Granite Education Foundation surprised 20 educators across the Granite School District with $350 classroom grants. These grants are designed to enhance students' overall learning experience by funding innovative projects, music, SPED, STEM, STEAM, and other educational resources.

More than 320 applications were submitted by teachers throughout the district, demonstrating a remarkable commitment to creativity and student success. After a thorough review, 20 educators were selected and surprised to receive their checks during in-class presentations.

"At Granite Credit Union, we believe in the power of education to transform lives," said Mary Woodard, President of the Granite Credit Union Foundation. "We are honored to support these outstanding teachers who go above and beyond every day to create engaging, dynamic learning environments for their students."

Superintendent Ben Horsley of Granite School District praised the partnership and its impact. "We are incredibly grateful for the support from Granite Credit Union and the Granite Education Foundation," said Horsley. "These grants provide our educators with meaningful resources to spark creativity, innovation, and excellence in the classroom."

Granite Credit Union, the Granite Credit Union Foundation, and the Granite Education Foundation remain committed to supporting education and empowering teachers who inspire the next generation.

To learn more, please visit Granite Credit Union and Granite Education Foundation.

About Granite Credit Union

Founded in 1935, Granite Credit Union serves over 35,000 members and has over $800 million in assets. Committed to helping members achieve their financial goals, Granite Credit Union offers a variety of financial products and services, including competitive rates, flexible lending options, and personalized financial guidance. With a vision of "always there... so you can make life happen," the credit union strives to empower members with the tools and support they need to succeed financially. Members enjoy access to secure mobile banking services, online tools, and personalized in-branch assistance at locations across Utah. Granite Credit Union is dedicated to positively impacting its communities through financial education, trusted relationships, and exceptional service. Granite Credit Union is always there... so you can make life happen. Learn more at granite.org.

