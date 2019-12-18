Bressler, Amery & Ross Promotes Seven Attorneys to Principal and One to Counsel

Seventy Five Percent of the 2020 Promotions Group at Bressler are Women

FLORHAM PARK , NEW JERSEY , UNITED STATES , December 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bressler, Amery & Ross, P.C. announced today the promotions of seven attorneys to principal and one to counsel. Of the promotions, 75% of the group are women. The promotions are effective on January 1, 2020.Promoted to Principal were Andy Egan, Krista Elsasser, Samantha Epstein, Lauren Fenton-Valdivia, Katie Gannon, Heather Lang, and Gerd Stabbert. Promoted to Counsel was Susan George.“I am very proud to announce one of our largest promotion classes in recent years and the first to include so many women,” said Bressler Managing Principal Frank Cuccio. “The exceptionally large showing of women in this group of new Principals exemplifies the commitment of our firm to diversity and inclusion.”“We are doing our part to support and acknowledge the success of women attorneys in the firm and legal professional overall,” added Mr. Cuccio. “Further, this collective group of eight attorneys exemplifies our purpose and demonstrates our firm values. Our 2020 promotions group has served our clients well, and they are now poised for even greater success in the future. Congratulations to each of them.”Andy Egan joined the Commercial Litigation and Private Clients practice groups in 2016 and is one of New Jersey’s premier fiduciary litigators. He focuses his practice on navigating emotionally-charged, high stakes probate, trust and guardianship litigation. Mr. Egan is an experienced trial attorney with a history of success in guiding clients to the most efficient business result in contentious disputes. He has significant experience representing individual and charitable beneficiaries; fiduciaries including executors, trustees, guardians, and persons acting under powers of attorney, and is frequently appointed by courts to handle difficult or contentious matters. Mr. Egan is based in Florham Park, N.J.Krista Elsasser joined the Insurance Litigation practice group in 2015. Her practice focuses on first party property insurance defense and pre-litigation investigations and evaluations. Prior to joining Bressler, she dedicated her practice exclusively to defending insurance carriers in first party property actions across South Florida. Ms. Elsasser is based in Miami.Samantha Epstein joined the Insurance group in 2016. She graduated from New York University in three years with a B.A. in Philosophy in 2005 and earned her J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law in 2009. In law school. Prior to joining Bressler, Ms. Epstein was an Assistant Public Defender in the 17th Judicial Circuit of Florida. She is based in Miami.Lauren Fenton-Valdivia joined the Business and Commercial Litigation group in 2014. She has a diverse litigation practice and represents corporate clients in state and federal court in New Jersey and New York. Her practice includes handling a variety of complex litigation, including commercial disputes, employment litigation, professional liability and environmental matters. She has experience in all stages of litigation, including complex written discovery, fact and expert depositions, and the oral argument of high stakes motions. Ms. Valdivia has served as trial counsel for numerous corporate clients in state and federal court, trying cases to verdict, and in various arbitration proceedings. She also has experience in multi-district class action matters. Having recently passed the Florida bar exam, Ms. Valdivia is based in Fort Lauderdale and continues to litigate in New York and New Jersey.Katie Gannon joined the Environmental Law practice in 2014. She advises clients on environmental law and state and federal environmental litigation matters, with a focus on representing clients in resolving liability at complex Superfund sites. In connection with managing clients’ environmental liabilities, Ms. Gannon has substantial experience advising clients on recovering insurance for such liabilities, often under historic general liability policies. On the regulatory side, she counsels clients on site remediation matters, including regulatory compliance and permitting, enforcement defense, and brownfields redevelopment and funding. Ms. Gannon also has extensive transactional experience, negotiating and drafting environmental provisions in a wide variety of corporate and real property transactions. She is based in Florham Park.Heather Lang joined the Insurance Litigation group in 2017. Her practice focuses on civil litigation with a specialization in first party insurance defense and pre-litigation investigations and evaluations. Prior to joining Bressler, she worked at a state-wide insurance defense firm in Miami, where she represented business owners and insurance companies in the defense of a wide range of matters including personal injury, products liability, premises liability, professional liability, and construction litigation. Ms. Lang is based in Fort Lauderdale.Gerd Stabbert joined the Commercial Litigation and Franchise Law practice groups in 2007. He counsels clients from diverse industries, including automobile, mortgage banking, commercial real estate, scrap and recycling, telecommunications and food service, as well as in the franchising of the full spectrum of products and services. His practice concentrates on complex commercial litigation, primarily on franchising matters and the defense or prosecution of contract disputes, consumer fraud claims, business torts, commercial real estate matters, non-compete disputes, environmental claims and intellectual property issues. He also represents secured and unsecured creditors in corporate bankruptcy cases. Mr. Stabbert’s experience spans all phases of litigation in state and federal courts, including class actions and alternative dispute resolution. He is based in Florham Park.Susan George joined the Securities Litigation and Regulation practice group in 2011 and also has a robust pro bono practice. Her corporate practice focuses on regulatory defense and securities arbitration, representing broker-dealers and other financial firms in customer arbitrations, expungement proceedings, and regulatory inquiries and enforcement actions before FINRA. Ms. George’s pro bono work includes advocating on behalf of military veterans and their families and victims of domestic abuse. She is also a Board Member for the New York Lawyers for the Public Interest. Ms. George is based in New York.About Bressler, Amery & Ross, P.C.For more information, go to www.bressler.com



