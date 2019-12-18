Texas Chiropractic College Receives Accreditation Reaffirmation

/EIN News/ -- Pasadena, Texas, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) reaffirmed accreditation for Texas Chiropractic College (TCC) for ten years on Dec. 10.

“This was the best possible decision we could have received,” President Dr. Stephen Foster said. “I want to thank all those involved with this process. Many hours of work went into this accomplishment. SACSCOC is known as one of the most stringent of all regional accreditors. To have the outcome we did further supports the quality of our program.”

SACSCOC is the regional body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states. It serves as the common denominator of shared values and practices among the diverse institutions in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Latin America and other international sites approved by the SACSCOC Board of Trustees that award associate, baccalaureate, master’s or doctoral degrees.

About Texas Chiropractic College

Since 1908, Texas Chiropractic College has led the way in chiropractic education. Our mission is to educate knowledgeable, skillful and patient-centered chiropractors. Our Moody Health Center is open to the public and has been serving the Pasadena and surrounding communities for the past 50 years. To learn more, visit www.txchiro.edu or call us at 800.468.6839. Stay up to date with what is happening at Texas Chiropractic College by following our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Chelsea Lenamond Texas Chiropractic College 2819986023 communications@txchiro.edu



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.