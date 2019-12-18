2019 International ICare4Autism Conference

Dr. Eric Hollander, ICare Advisory Committee Chairman Audience at 2019 ICare4Autism Conference Dr. Stephen Shore (Left) and Dr. Joshua Weinstein (Right)

ICare4Autism hosts 2019 International Conference titled: Cannabinoids, Medical Cannabis, Neurodiversity and Autism

BROOKLYN , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --On December 17th, 2019, The International Center for Autism Research ( ICare4Autism ) hosted the annual conference at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Montefiore Medical Center. With numerous international and local distinguished speakers, this year’s conference, titled: Cannabinoids, Medical Cannabis, Neurodiversity, and Autism focused on the potential benefits of the cannabis extract cannabidiol or CBD, as a treatment for autism.ICare4Autism President and Founder Dr. Joshua Weinstein and ICare4Autism Advisory Committee Chairman Dr. Eric Hollander started the day with a warm welcome to all attendees, and a heartfelt thank you to event sponsors.“Hope is a key ingredient in advancing our cause,” Dr. Weinstein said. “We should never give up the hope of creating a world with more opportunities for those with autism.”Dr. Jonathan Alpert, Chairman of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, provided a welcome from the college.Presentations began with Dr. Eric Hollander, in a lecture titled ‘Novel Therapeutics with Cannabidavarin (CBDB) and Oxytocin/Vasopressin in Autism Spectrum Disorder’. Following Dr. Hollander was a stimulating presentation delivered by Dr. Michael Dor, titled: Cannabis Treat of Autistic Children in Israel and Process of Approval of Treatments.Dr. Gal Meiri of Israel offered a fascinating presentation on the ‘Real Life Experiences of Medical Cannabis Treatment in Autism: Analysis of Safety and Efficacy’ and a description of the National Autism Research Center of Israel.Additional speakers included Dr. Sophie Molholm, Dr. Stephen Shore, Ms. Casara Jean Ferretti, Dr. Chinazo Cunningham, and Ms. Maia Szalavitz.Dr. Joshua Weinstein closed the day with final remarks regarding a bright look at the future of cannabis and autism, noting the many potential benefits of the cannabis extract cannabidiol or CBD, as a treatment for autism.“Today was a great start,” Dr. Weinstein said, “ICare4Autism will continue the initiative to further research, build relations, and spread the word about the healing potential of cannabis.---ICare4Autism is a global non-profit, non-public organization open to all religious denominations, cultural diversities and economic backgrounds. Founded by Dr. Joshua Weinstein in 2004, the main focus is on discovering the etiology of Autism as we search for biological and environmental causes.



