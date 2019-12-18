Hoyer: We Are Compelled By Our Duty to Act Today

Click here to watch the interview.

“We feel very strongly that we are compelled by our duty to our oath in the Constitution and our democracy to act today where we have found that the President of the United States has abused his power.”

“We think this is a very serious and sad day for the country in some ways, but [this is] a responsibility that we could not shirk in light of the oath we made to protect and preserve the Constitution of the United States and our democracy and to confront abuse of power so that it is not repeated. But this is a serious day. This is not a day for celebration; this is not a day for claiming victory; and this is a day for doing our responsibility. We have not whipped a single Member, as you know, every Member has been urged to reach their conclusion based upon what they believe is consistent with their oath of office.”