Silicon Valley Adopts NG9-1-1 GIS Technology from DATAMARK

SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To better serve its community of almost two million people, California’s Santa Clara County, the heart of Silicon Valley, has selected DATAMARK® to lead its regional efforts in address management and ultimately, in providing accurate and complete GIS data for Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1). Santa Clara County is the third county in California to award DATAMARK a government contract for a geographic information system (GIS) based address management system.



For the Silicon Valley project, the nearly $200K scope of work includes deploying the DATAMARK VEP (Validate-Edit-Provision) software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for maintaining accurate regional GIS data in a master address database for use in public safety systems, as well as functionality for interdepartmental and cross-jurisdictional use. The implementation is currently underway.

Santa Clara County abuts San Mateo and Merced counties, both of which have also commissioned DATAMARK to ease the transition to NG9-1-1. The three contiguous counties are leveraging DATAMARK’s value-added services and team of public safety and GIS experts to allow each to succeed with address management and public safety efforts.

“Santa Clara County was looking for a way to streamline the complicated address management process and use the power of DATAMARK’s cloud-based solution to aggregate and share the data,” said Jason Bivens, Director of Business Development, DATAMARK, Michael Baker International. “DATAMARK VEP puts the power of editing, validation and sharing of data in the hands of the local GIS professionals, and is geared to enable regional public safety GIS data maintenance workflows. Using DATAMARK VEP, Santa Clara County can break down operational, communication and data silos that commonly exist in government enterprises.”

About DATAMARK

As trusted advisors in public safety, DATAMARK brings comprehensive, real-world expertise in police, fire, EMS and 9-1-1 leadership roles to Next Generation 9-1-1 transitions. The DATAMARK team leads the industry by shaping rules and legislation, and by building a suite of products and services that ensure accurate emergency response location data in life-critical situations. DATAMARK empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making. DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has decades of proven experience in mission-critical government addressing projects. The team works with clients to solve their complex needs, from data quality checks and addressing to workflow analysis and more. Learn more about the company at www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker’s more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com .

