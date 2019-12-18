Angola and USA review cooperation

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 18 - The minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, met last Tuesday in Washington (USA) with the advisor of the White House for Security Issues, Robert Charles O'Brien Jr. with whom he addressed topics related with cooperation.,

In a press note, the Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs refers that during the meeting he informed details about the political, diplomatic, economic and social reforms taking place in the country since President João Lourenço was sworn in as the country’s leader.

At the one-hour meeting, both representatives focused their interventions in issues linked to the cooperation in areas such as politics and diplomacy, defence and security, economy, finance, banks, oil and gas, minerals resources, agriculture, fishing, as well as the Gulf of Guinea and the Great Lakes Region situation.

The Angolan role following up the current situation between Uganda and Rwanda equally got importance during the meeting.

The minister Manuel Augusto pointed the investment in the smaller and midsize companies as sectors the American businesspersons can take advantage of, besides oil and gas, based on the diversification of the Angolan economy.

On the occasion, Robert O'Brien Jr. stressed the work of Angolan leadership in the Great Lakes Region pacification.

During his stay in Washington, D.C, the Angolan representative met also with the American representative to the Great Lakes Region and Vice President of the Atlantic Council, John Peter Pham.

Manuel Augusto led the Angolan delegation that, while in the US capital, honoured the first 20 black people originally from Angola arriving in the United State 400 years ago, in consequence of the transatlantic slave trade.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.