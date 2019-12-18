Industrial Nitrogen Gas Industry 2020 Global Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Research Report On-“Industrial Nitrogen Gas Market 2020 Global Key Manufacturers Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast 2025”

Industrial Nitrogen Gas Industry 2020

Nitrogen is a colorless, odorless, inert and non-flammable gas. Although it is inert in nature, it reacts with other compounds under specific conditions. Industrial Nitrogen has a varied range of application in different industries. The market is witnessing a rise in demand from the food and beverages market. Its freezing property has expanded its use in blood banks, cryogenic treatments and plastic and rubber industries. Demand from end-users such as metal manufacturers, chemical and transportation industries are also propelling the industry to grow.

However stringent regulations and high production cost, lack of job opportunity is hindering the progress. Industrial Nitrogen is mainly delivered at site in metal containers, which proves to be costly and time consuming. There is a growing demand for Nitrogen Generator in large industries to fulfill their requirement.

Market by Top Industrial Nitrogen Gas Manufacturers, this report covers

Air Liquide

Linde Group

Praxair Inc.

Air Products and Chemicals

Messer Group

Southern Industrial Gas Berhad

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Gulf Cryo

Emirates Industrial Gases Co. LLC

Nexair LLC

Universal Industrial Gases

Yingde Gases Group Company

Aspen Air Corp.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases

Cryotec Anlagenbau GmbH

Bhuruka Gases Limited

Sudanese Liquid Air Company

Cross Country Infrastructure Services Inc

Canair Nitrogen Inc.

Bombay Oxygen Corporation Ltd

Segments:

The global market for Industrial Nitrogen can be segmented by its Product and Application Type.

Product-wise it can be segmented into Compressed Nitrogen Gas and Liquid Nitrogen. Compressed Nitrogen Gas is widely used and valued for its inertness, where it is used to shield materials from reacting with Oxygen. Liquid Nitrogen is appreciated for its Cryogenic property as well as inertness.

Application wise its use can be segmented into metal manufacturing, oil and gas sector, petrochemical, pharmaceutical and healthcare, chemical, food and beverage industry and electronics. Food packaging - to displace the Oxygen from packaging that helps the food product to last long, used as fertilizer when combined with Ammonia to form Nitrates, Tire Inflation – by improving life of the tire and getting better mileage, Chemical Plants and Mining – to displace Oxygen and preventing explosion, blanketing materials to prevent reaction with Oxygen, Electronics – for soldering, used as coolant for server and super computers, Metal manufacturing – increased life and reducing corrosion effects by electroplating with Nitrogen, and Pharmaceuticals – used as anesthetic. Liquid Nitrogen found its use for Transportation of Food Products, as Cryopreservation for Biochemical products, as coolant for Superconductors and Vacuum Pumps, it is also used in Cryotherapy and cryosurgeries for Cancer and skin related problems. It is increasingly used in Aerospace Engineering for its inert and cooling properties to launch satellites, rockets for various other missions etc. These are few of industrial nitrogen applications among various others.

Regional Analysis:

Based on the Geographical location the Global Industrial Nitrogen market can be segmented into different regions like North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Asia Pacific Countries (APAC).

North America is seeing the rise in this market due to its rise in end-user industries, such as Petrochemical, Oil and Gas, Food and Beverages etc. Growing Awareness regarding the end-use applications has contributed to the growth in the APAC countries. Increasing number of IT and Electronic industries are also playing a pivotal role in raising the demand. High demand for coolant from Europe and MEA countries are driving the market of Industrial Nitrogen. Different Oil and Gas Industries are also encouraging the production.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Industrial Nitrogen Gas Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

4 Global Industrial Nitrogen Gas Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Industrial Nitrogen Gas by Country

6 Europe Industrial Nitrogen Gas by Country

7 Asia-Pacific Industrial Nitrogen Gas by Country

8 South America Industrial Nitrogen Gas by Country

9 Middle East and Africa Industrial Nitrogen Gas by Countries

10 Global Industrial Nitrogen Gas Market Segment by Type

11 Global Industrial Nitrogen Gas Market Segment by Application

12 Industrial Nitrogen Gas Market Forecast (2019-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Continued…..



