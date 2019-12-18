Artificial Tears Market - Europe Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

New Industry Report on Europe Artificial Tears Market 2019 Edition

A new report recently added to the online inventory of Wise Guys Reports (WGR) reveals that the Europe Artificial Tears Market is anticipated to develop fast and achieve an outstanding compound annual growth rate during the forecast period 2018 and 2023. Advancements in the technology, increase in the geriatric population, and growing instances of DES are the primary factors that are likely to escalate the market growth during the projection timeline.

Kerato Conjunctivitis Sicca is a multi-factorial disease of the ocular surface, also commonly termed as Dry Eye Syndrome (DES). The person suffering from the condition often experiences acute discomfort, visual disruption, and a high probability of the irreversible damage to the ocular surface. Growing advancements in the field of science & technology besides the advent of digitization have been a significant motivator in the growth of the artificial tears market in recent years, enabling all the tasks to be carried out on the devices such as laptops, smart pads, and mobile phones. Long-term exposure to these screens is the central reason behind the rising ocular disease rates. Additionally, notable growth in correctional surgery and expanded use of contact lenses have positively influenced the Europe Artificial Tears Market growth rate.

Dry eye predominance generally intensifies with advancing age; It stands at 9% in patients who have crossed 40, while it climbs rapidly to 15% in patients over 65 years of age. So, as the age advances, the susceptibility to Dry Eye Syndrome (DES) grows proportionately. Besides, artificial tears solutions are not san any side effects; Administering the corrective measures could result in watery and red eyes, irritability, vision disturbance, pain, besides other allergic reactions. Apart from this, the solutions offered might provide only short-term relief— It could pose a significant challenge in the path of Europe Artificial Tears Market growth. Technological advancements in the form of new product launches, such as preservative-free artificial tears, are some of the marketing possibilities that are expected to gain widespread acceptance amongst the users and drive market growth.

Key companies included in the report are Abbott Medical Optics Inc., Akorn, Inc., Alcon Laboratories, Inc., Allergan, Inc., Bausch and Lomb, Johnson & Johnson, NicOx Inc., Novagali Pharma S.A., Novamedica LLC, Novartis International AG, Ocusoft Inc., Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Similasan Corp., URSAPHARM Arzeinmittel GmbH, WUHAN Yuanda and so on. The companies in the artificial tears market are constantly focusing on product launches covering a wide range of users, R&Ds, partnerships, M&As, and technological advancements. The report also includes detailed market overview, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, key findings, analyst insights, predictive analysis, pipeline analysis, market determinants, market segmentation, geographical analysis, and company profiling of the market.

Europe Artificial Tears Market: Segmental Analysis

Europe Artificial Tears Market is segmented by:

Type of Artificial Tears

Delivery method

Application

Based on type, the Europe Artificial Tears Market is further sub-divided into:

Cellulose derived tears

Glycerin derived tears

Oil-based emulsion tears

Polyethylene glycol

Propylene glycol-based tears.

Glycerin derived tears segment, due to its ability to keep eyes moist for a long time, is expected to hold a significant share in the Artificial Tears type market segment.

On the basis of the delivery method, the market is segmented into:

Eye drops

Ointments

And, lastly, based on the application, Europe Artificial Tears Market is bifurcated into:

Dry eyes treatment

Contact lenses moisture

Europe is covering the most significant share of the Artificial Tears Market, which could largely be attributed to the technological advancements, rise in geriatric population, and an unprecedented increase in the occurrence of Dry Eye Syndrome (DES).

