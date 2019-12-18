Global Gear Boxes Market 2019: Size, Share, Analysis, Regional Outlook and Forecast-2025

Wise.Guy.

The automotive gearboxes registered a significant growth phenomenon in the year 2017 and crossed $99 billion in the year. The industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.24% in the year from 2017 to the year 2025. By the year 2025, the industry is expected to cross a mark of $138.52 billion. The industry is affected by several critical factors, while the percentage of the profit remains at an all-time high.

When it comes to the gearboxes industry, there is a slew of factors that affect the growth prospects of the industry. The rise in demand for automobiles, coupled with the growth of assembly lines, has helped the industry grow by leap and bound. On the other hand, significant improvement in the gearboxes technology combined with an increase in manufacturing all across the globe is expected to help the industry grow exponentially in the years to come.

However, despite the growth prospects, the industry is looked at with skeptic's eyes. The rapidly evolving technology limits the growth opportunity as the companies do not seek to upgrade their gearboxes infrastructure repeatedly. On the other hand, the latest evolving landscape poses a significant threat to the industry. However, despite the challenges, the analysts remain positive about the growth prospects. This, in turn, has attracted significant investors all across the globe who have been investing aggressively in the industry.

Segmentation

The global gearboxes industry can be segmented on a wide range of factors that play a crucial role in the growth and development of the industry. The industry can be segmented based on the type of application, the number of gears, vehicle type, electric vehicle type, and highway vehicle type. Based on the application, the industry is segmented into automatic transmission, automated manual transmission, manual transmission, and dual-clutch transmission. On the other hand, based on the number of gears, the gearboxes industry is segmented into 3-5, 6-8, and above 8.

Furthermore, based on vehicle type, the industry is segmented into passenger cars, trucks, buses, and LCVs. Based on electric vehicle type, the industry is segmented into HEV and PHEV. Based on the off-highway vehicle type, the industry is segmented into agricultural tractors and construction equipment.

Regional Overview

When it comes to regional overview, North America holds the lion share, followed by Europe. The rise in the number of manufacturing industries and the growing electric vehicle industry is expected to boost the growth prospects further. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region shows excellent signs of growth too. The massive industry belt in China drives growth exponentially across the region. India, on the other hand, shows have been expanding rapidly and hence poses an enormous opportunity for the gearboxes manufacturers.

Industry News

In a recent event, a report about the growth perspectives of the gearboxes celebrated the growth opportunities of the industry and how the industry was expanding rapidly. The report also mentioned the key players in the industry along with the several constraints.

