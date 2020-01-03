New Product Launch - Super Food Gut Support

Gut Support is part of Waihi Bush Organic Farm's new Super Food Range Nourishing ingredients to support good gut health Such a versatile and easy to use product; add to your favourite smoothie

Having a healthy gut is fundamental to your day to day wellbeing. Waihi Bush Organic Farm has created a 'Super Food Gut Support' to enhance your gut health.

I created our 'Super Food Gut Support' to enhance your gut health by several mechanisms. The result is a delicious and effective plant based product to support daily bowel movements” — David Musgrave

GERALDINE, SOUTH CANTERBURY, NEW ZEALAND, January 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the most important things you can do for your health is to support your body in having at least one bowel motion daily.Many people don’t know what it is like to be able to have a bowel motion weekly, let alone to have one daily. For some, pooing is only a monthly event!The saying “gut feeling” is no longer just a common idiom. We now know that a healthy gut has many positive effects on our day to day wellbeing, especially since 90% of your 'happy hormones' are made in your gut. Poor gut health is linked to auto immune conditions, depression, disturbed sleep, weight issues, food intolerances and the list goes“All Disease Begins in The Gut.” – Hippocrates (460 – 360 BC)An increasingly common problem is “Leaky Gut” (also known as increased intestinal permeability). David talks a lot about this in his recently Published book “Take Charge” and explains symptoms can include gut issues like bloating, gas, cramps or diarrhoea, but always includes some brain or mental health issues and symptoms like fatigue, join pain and asthma.We all know about dental plaque but what about gut plaque? Over the years most people accumulate a degree of waste product or ‘digestive plaque’ in their bowel, which holds toxins and provides a refuge for unwanted bugs, like Candida and parasites. It is an irritant and source of inflammation for the gut lining. Waihi Bush Organic Farm was born from a desire to find a solution to a family health problem. Twenty-eight years later it's founder (the 'mad scientist') David Musgrave's passion is still to help people have the best health they can possibly have. He has condensed all of his knowledge and experience into a recently published book - TAKE CHARGE OF YOUR HAPPINESS, BELLY FAT & SEXINESS - A Woman's Rapid Reset for Body, Mind and Hormones.An important factor for David in developing this new product was taste, he explains “lots of detox & gut powders I’ve tried taste awful, I wanted to create something that was enjoyable to consume”. He certainly has achieved this with the subtle tastes of ginger & liquorice coming through.The creation of Gut Support has come from this feedback, passion and lots of research. It’s unique combination of natural fibre rich superfoods & herbs has been formulated to complement your diet and is the ideal blend to support your ongoing digestive health. It also contains BIOHM tm which is a proven probiotic – a potent combination of effective strains of good bacteria, fungi and enzymes (each serving contains 30 billion live, active cultures) to help you create a contented microbiome within.Super Food Gut Support contains calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes and a good source of dietary fibre which contributes to regular laxation. Usually one serving per day is all that is required but some people may need a little more. If you love the flavour and it is having the desired effect it is safe to take on an ongoing basis.It can also be used as a seasonal detox or as part of your own detox programme. We suggest you use for at least a week at the change of seasons (four times a year) to keep your gut in optimum condition. Remember the gut plaque? Gut Support is like dental floss for your bowel.Another important aspect in the development of Gut Support was convenience and simplicity in its use. Creating your own brew of these key ingredients would not only take an age to source but also set you back a pretty penny. Each pot of Gut Support will last approx. one month and does not need to be frozen or chilled once opened. It can be blended into your favourite yogurt, smoothie or shake. Some other ideas on how to use include:• Blend into hummus, pesto or dip• Mix with cottage cheese• Blend with soaked hemp hearts or sunflower seeds• Mix with fruit and vegetable juices• Add to cereal or muesli.It does thicken quite quickly, so the trick is to add it when you are ready to eat or drink it and you will need to drink at least one glass of water after taking because it does absorb a lot of water to form a healing gel.The formulation also provides many nutritional benefits to enhance other aspects of good health, such as supporting your immune function, brain function and reducing tiredness and fatigue.Super Food Blend – Gut Support is a good source of Vitamin D (160%* RDI), Calcium (14% RDI) and Iron (79%* RDI) and a useful source of Magnesium (12% RDI) and Vitamin B1 (13% RDI).* Based on serving size of 10gThe blend is gluten free so can be enjoyed by those that suffer from Coeliac Disease or gluten intolerance and is suitable for vegan and vegetarians wanting to add an extra nutritional boost to their daily diet.

Gut Support Explained by it's creator David Musgrave



