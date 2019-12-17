Federal Reserve Board announces series of "fintech innovation office hours" across the country to meet with banks and companies engaged in emerging financial technologies

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced that it will hold a series of "fintech innovation office hours" across the country to meet with banks and companies engaged in emerging financial technologies, popularly known as fintech.

The sessions will serve as a resource for banks and fintech firms to meet one-on-one with Federal Reserve staff members with relevant expertise to discuss fintech developments and ask questions. They may be particularly helpful to community banks and their potential fintech partners. Sessions will be co-hosted with Reserve Banks, with the first session at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta on February 26. Firms interested in participating can sign up here.

Also on Tuesday, the Board launched a new section of its website specifically focused on fintech innovation. It will serve as a central hub of information for stakeholders interested in learning about and engaging with the Board on innovation-related matters. The section features the latest Federal Reserve Consumer Compliance Supervision Bulletin, which summarizes supervisory observations regarding fintech and practical steps institutions can consider when engaging in fintech activity.

