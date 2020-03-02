New report provides key statistics on email adoption by Business and Consumer Users

Email is still the most pervasive form of electronic communication for both business and consumer users” — Sara Radicati

PALO ALTO, CA, US, March 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate ReleaseContact: admin@ radicati .comThe Radicati Group, Inc.(650) 322-8059Palo Alto, CA – March 2, 2020 – The Radicati Group releases “Email Statistics Report, 2020-2024” a new market study which provides data and key statistics on business and consumer adoption of Email and Mobile Email. The study includes data on the number of business and consumer users and accounts, user demographics, four-year forecasts for on-premises and cloud email accounts, breakouts by business size, vertical industry, email traffic volumes, average number of daily emails sent and received per user, email storage data, and more.According to the report, the number of worldwide email users, including both business and consumer users, will grow from over 4.0 billion in 2020 to nearly 4.5 billion by 2024. Email is still the most pervasive form of electronic communication for both business and consumer users and is integral to the overall online experience. Protecting against spam and malware attacks, however, remains a key concern for organizations of all sizes.To order a copy of the study, or for additional information about our market research programs, please email us at admin@radicati.com or visit our web site at http:// www.radicati.com About The Radicati Group, Inc.The Radicati Group covers all aspects of email, security, social media, instant messaging, information archiving, regulatory compliance, mobile, web services, unified communications, and more. The company provides both quantitative and qualitative information, including detailed market size, installed base and forecast information on a worldwide basis, as well as detailed country breakouts.The Radicati Group advises corporate organizations to assist them in selecting the right products to fit their business needs, and also works with vendors to define the best strategic direction for their products. The Radicati Group also works with investment firms on a worldwide basis to identify and assess new investment opportunities.



