The Radicati Group Releases “Social Networking Statistics Report, 2020-2024”

New study provides use data and four-year forecasts for business and consumer Social Networking

Enterprise social networking use for business purposes continues to show strong growth” — Sara Radicati

PALO ALTO, CA, US, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate ReleaseContact: admin@ radicati .comThe Radicati Group, Inc.(650) 322-8059Palo Alto, CA – January 27, 2020 – A new in depth study from the Radicati Group provides use data statistics and four-year forecasts for business and consumer adoption of Social Networking. The study includes data on the worldwide number of Social Networking users and accounts, broken out by region for North America, Europe, Asia/Pacific and Rest of World (RoW). It also provides data on business and consumer daily use and time spent on Social Networking sites.Social networking use is still showing explosive growth with both consumer and business users on a worldwide basis. Consumer social networking users currently make up the great majority of social networking users worldwide. However, the use of enterprise social networking for business purposes also continues to grow at a rapid pace.To order a copy of the study, or for additional information about our market research programs, please email us at admin@radicati.com or visit our web site at http:// www.radicati.com About The Radicati Group, Inc.The Radicati Group covers all aspects of email, security, social media, instant messaging, information archiving, regulatory compliance, mobile, web services, unified communications, and more. The company provides both quantitative and qualitative information, including detailed market size, installed base and forecast information on a worldwide basis, as well as detailed country breakouts.The Radicati Group advises corporate organizations to assist them in selecting the right products to fit their business needs, and also works with vendors to define the best strategic direction for their products. The Radicati Group also works with investment firms on a worldwide basis to identify and assess new investment opportunities.



