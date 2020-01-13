New study provides use data and four-year forecasts for business and consumer Mobile Use, including Mobile Email and Mobile Messaging

All forms of Mobile use, including email, chat, social networking and video conferencing, continue to see strong growth with both business and consumer users.” — Sara Radicati

The Radicati Group releases "Mobile Statistics Report, 2020-2024", a new study which provides use data and four-year forecasts on the number of business and consumer Mobile Users, adoption of Mobile Devices and Mobile Operating Systems, Mobile Email, Texting and Mobile Messaging. The study includes data on phone vs. tablet device adoption, mobile adoption by business size, vertical industry, and four-year forecasts. It also includes breakouts by region for North America, Europe, Asia/Pacific and Rest of World (RoW).According to the report, the number of mobile users is expected to exceed 6.9 billion by year end 2020, and grow to over 7.4 billion by year-end 2024. All forms of Mobile use, including email, chat, social networking and video conferencing, continue to see strong growth with both business and consumer users.To order a copy of the study, or for additional information about our market research programs, please email us at admin@radicati.com or visit our web site at http:// www.radicati.com About The Radicati Group, Inc.The Radicati Group covers all aspects of email, security, social media, instant messaging, information archiving, regulatory compliance, mobile, web services, unified communications, and more. The company provides both quantitative and qualitative information, including detailed market size, installed base and forecast information on a worldwide basis, as well as detailed country breakouts.The Radicati Group advises corporate organizations to assist them in selecting the right products to fit their business needs, and also works with vendors to define the best strategic direction for their products. The Radicati Group also works with investment firms on a worldwide basis to identify and assess new investment opportunities.



