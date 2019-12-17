Converse Auctions' Auspicious Asian Acquisitions Sale, December 27, will contain over 350 lots of fine Chinese antiques

An expected top lot is this pair of elaborate zitan folding chairs with dragon arms, heavily carved legs, arm rests and back, all in a dragon and cloud motif (est. $3,000-$5,000). Hundred-butterfly vase decorated in colorful butterflies with a ruyi border at the top, 8 inches tall, with a shoulder decorated with multi-colored flowers and tendrils (est. $1,000-$1,500). Famille rose vase with a ruyi border at the top, with two reserves on the neck on a ground of pink with flowers and tendrils and having two beast handles flanking the neck (est. $1,500-$2,500). Rectangular jade panel carved with dragons surrounding a flaming pearl among ruyi-shaped clouds, in a custom pierced and carved stand, 12 inches by 9 inches (est. $1,500-$2,500). Large, 17-inch-tall cloisonné ruyi, a Chinese amulet in the form of a curved, lobed scepter, one that bestows good wishes for the prosperity of the recipient (est. $3,000-$5,000).

Offered will fine jade carvings, porcelain, paintings, jewelry, bronze Buddhas, fine furniture and more, all online, with phone and absentee bidding available.

Our new gallery facility in Paoli, opening in mid-January, is more convenient than our current gallery, with more efficient shipping and storage areas and just an overall way better facility.” — Todd Converse

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Converse Auctions invites everyone with a fondness for fine Chinese antiques to ring in the New Year a few days early at their Auspicious Asian Acquisitions Auction, slated for Friday, December 27th at 10 am Eastern time. Offered will be over 350 lots, to include fine jade carvings , porcelain, paintings, jewelry, bronze Buddhas , fine furniture and more, all online.It will be the last sale of the year for Converse Auctions and the last time the catalog will be previewed in the Malvern gallery, at 57 Lancaster Avenue (all pick-ups and previews must be scheduled by appointment only by phone, 610-722-9004, or email, info@converseauctions.com). Starting in mid-January, Converse Auctions’ new gallery will be at 1 Spring Street in Paoli, Pa.As with all Converse sales, folks can bid online for the Auspicious Asian Acquisitions Auction through the company website ( www.ConverseAuctions.com ) and via the popular platforms LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted.An expected top lot is the pair of elaborate zitan folding chairs with dragon arms, heavily carved legs, arm rests and back, all in a dragon and cloud motif (est. $3,000-$5,000). The legs and arm rest supports are carved as clouds. The back of the chair is also carved in a ruyi with flaming pearl. Brass fittings etched with dragons accent the supports and the foot rest is covered in brass.A large, 17-inch-tall cloisonné ruyi (a Chinese amulet in the form of a curved, lobed scepter, one that bestows good wishes for the prosperity of the recipient) has a pre-sale estimate of $3,000-$5,000. It has three carved hardstone plaques on the head, center and bottom, with fruit deigns.A rectangular jade panel carved with dragons surrounding a flaming pearl among ruyi-shaped clouds, in a custom pierced and carved stand, 12 inches by 9 inches, should hit $1,500-$2,500.A serene Buddha thangka (a Tibetan Buddhist painting on cotton, silk appliqué, one that usually depicts a Buddhist deity, scene, or mandala), with the Buddha shown holding a robe in one hand and a flower in the other, surrounded by flowers and tendrils, with character marks in red on back, impressive at 50 inches by 60 ½ inches, carries a pre-auction estimate of $500-$800.A famille rose vase with a ruyi border at the top, with two reserves on the neck on a ground of pink with flowers and tendrils and having two beast handles flanking the neck, is expected to realize $1,500-$2,500. The vase, in a presentation box with paper labels, is 10 inches tall and has two large reserves of outdoor palace scenes on a pink ground. The bottom is a lotus petal border.A large, hundred-butterfly vase decorated in many colorful butterflies with a ruyi border at the top, 8 inches by 15 inches, should command $1,000-$1,500. The shoulder is decorated with multi-colored flowers and tendrils, with characters and a gold band below. The foot has a lotus petal border. The vase is marked on the bottom and is in a presentation box with paper labels.An antique Chinese long landscape scroll, 12 inches in width, beginning with calligraphy in large letters and then depicting a panoramic village scene with a fisherman, waterfalls, mountains and trees, has an estimate of $1,000-$1,500. To the left are panels of calligraphy with artist’s marks.A visually arresting four-piece bamboo form silver tea set consisting of a coffee pot, teapot, sugar and creamer, with hinged lids, bamboo form handles and pagoda finials, should bring $800-$1,200. The tea set is marked on the bottom with a circular motif of a central figure.A delicate coral carving of a detailed crab with pincers extended, shown sitting atop a carved shell, is expected to garner $800-$1,200. The crab has one black eye open, the other eye closed.Also weighing in with an estimate of $800-$1,200 is a standing bronze Buddha on an inverted lotus blossom pedestal, depicted wearing robes and a ribbon stole. He’s holding a shell in one hand and a bottle in the other. The crown has a central small Buddha. The lotus pedestal sits atop a pierced octagonal stand. The Buddha comes in a custom box with paper seal with characters.Todd Converse, owner of Converse Auctions, is eagerly anticipating the move to the new gallery location in Paoli. “It’s a great, newly renovated space that’s more convenient than our current gallery, with more efficient shipping and storage areas and just an overall way better facility.”Converse Auctions is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions. To consign an item, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (610) 722-9004; or, you can send an e-mail to info@ConverseAuctions.com. Curious about an item’s value? Bring your items (or photos) to Free Appraisal Tuesdays, every Tuesday from 10-4 at the gallery in Paoli starting mid-January.For more information about Converse Auctions and the Auspicious Asian Acquisitions Auction planned for Friday, December 27th, visit www.ConverseAuctions.com . Updates are posted often.# # # #



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.