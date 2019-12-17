Burns Funding Acquires the Exclusive Rights to Market and Sell Nearly 150 medspa810 Franchises in California

Peter J. Burns III

Burns Funding, an aggregator of non-traditional tools for securing growth capital, has acquired the exclusive rights to market and sell medspa810 franchises.

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Burns Funding , an emerging aggregator of non-traditional tools for securing growth capital, has acquired the exclusive rights to market and sell nearly 150 medspa810 franchises in California.The development continues to solidify Burns Funding as not only a place for would-be entrepreneurs and existing small business owners to secure growth capital, but also to invest that capital in provocative new ventures.Aside from the Med Spa investment, Burns Funding also offers the ability to invest in group homes for the elderly through its Boutique Group Home division.“We think it is important to offer targeted investments with a proven financial track record to our customers,” said Peter J. Burns III , CEO of Burns Funding and a serial start-up entrepreneur, adding that the country’s population of persons aged 90-and-older has almost tripled since 1980, reaching 1.9 million in 2010 and will continue to increase to more than 7.6 million over the next 40 years, according to a new report from the U.S. Census Bureau.“Similarly, the Med Spa industry is growing exponentially,” said Burns. “The American Med Spa Association recently noted in its 2019 Medical Spa State of the Industry Report that the ‘industry is one of the fastest-growing, aesthetically focused industries in the United States.’”Burns Funding acquired the exclusive rights to five of the six regions in California from Brioni Ventures LLC, terms of which were not disclosed. Brioni, the majority owner, had previously sold its rights for the rest of the U.S. to Princeton Ventures, which ultimately rebranded the spa810 to medspa810.John Dunatov, the managing director of Brioni, will maintain his involvement in the medspa810 as well as assist in the “day to day responsibilities required to develop and manage first class elder care projects,” where he, interestingly, has extensive experience as a commercial real estate developer. For Dunatov, the opportunity to work with Burns in two areas that he is passionate about was “too good to pass up.“Peter now has a powerful presence in two industries that are poised for explosive growth. I’m excited to bring my expertise to the table and help him make his vision a reality.”Rob Tepper, the COO of Burns Funding, added that Dunatov was exactly what the company was looking for.“He provides another compelling investment vehicle for our entrepreneurial minded clients, while at the same time filling out our executive bench in the group home business,” said Tepper.About Burns FundingBurns Funding is an emerging aggregator of no-traditional tools for securing growth capital. Four of those tools, in particular, stand out.First, Burns Funding has institutionalized the bridge funding process to help clients reduce credit card debt and obtain a higher credit score. This allows Burns Funding clients to secure more capital at remarkably low interest rates, in some cases as low as zero percent for an introductory period of 12-21 months.Second, Burns Funding has pioneered the use of Cost Segregation to allow commercial real estate owners to generate capital (in the form of tax savings) based on a little-known IRS allowance. A cost segregation study identifies aspects of a property that can be placed on accelerated depreciation life cycles, typically resulting in huge tax savings for eligible property owners.Third, Burns Funding offers a market in shelf corporations, which are business entities that are no longer being used because their assets have been sold, typically through acquisition. However, these corporations are still viable because they have exemplary credit records. While these entities typically range in cost from $5,000 to $10,000, their clean record can help clients secure lines of credit for growth.Fourth, Burns Funding offers a blanket loan program, where through its prodigious lender network it can help entrepreneurs and investors consolidate many smaller loans into one blanket loan, typically at a lower interest rate, with considerably less maintenance. There are also cash-out opportunities with these loans, providing access to growth capital.

