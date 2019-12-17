Cricket Media to Digitally Distribute TIME for Kids Content

This opportunity gives consumers in the educational market even more options to easily access and license top-quality content” — Bob Sanregret, Senior VP, Sales (Cricket Media)

MCLEAN, VA, USA, December 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cricket Media today announced a new partnership with TIME for Kids, that allows Cricket Media to distribute TIME for Kids content through its digital library. The addition of TIME for Kids content—including a selection of articles available in both English and Spanish, as well as audio recordings—to Cricket’s library will allow licensees, such as institutional and corporate customers, to access thousands of topics across hundreds of issues, in one easy-to-use interface. With Cricket Media and TIME for Kids content in one searchable database, customers will have a wider range of selections in the PreK-12 grade levels, providing a one-stop-shop for current and easily accessible materials on a variety of topics, from politics and the environment to arts and culture. These can be used for assessment design, book publishing, curriculum development, and more.

“To have these two top names in children’s publishing working together is a big deal. This opportunity gives consumers in the educational market even more options to easily access and license top-quality content,” says Bob Sanregret, Senior Vice President, Sales. “The selection of material TIME for Kids provides is a perfect complement to the stories, activities, illustrations, articles, poems, games, and more for which Cricket Media is known.”

Cricket Media publishes nine award-winning magazines, which are unsurpassed in quality and breadth, relevant across cultures, and adaptable to multiple standards and pedagogies. Partners can currently license PreK–12 curricula, assessments, and educational products using Cricket Media’s digital asset library.

TIME for Kids publishes four grade-based publications focused on teaching kids to recognize and value authentic and trustworthy journalism. Each edition meets Common Core and state standards. The rich selection of articles, multimedia, and teaching resources from TIME for Kids will now be available through Cricket Media’s digital asset library.

"We are thrilled to join with Cricket Media to expand the reach of TFK's trusted content and authentic journalism for kids and to bring value to both parents and educators,” says Andrea Delbanco, Editor-in-Chief of TIME for Kids.

About Cricket Media:

Cricket Media® (“Cricket”) is a global education company creating high-quality print and multimedia products for children, families, mentors, teachers, and partners that improve learning opportunities for everyone. Led by their 9 award-winning children’s magazines and their customizable research-tested collaborative learning platform, Cricket is committed to creating and supporting innovative learning experiences that help children safely explore and engage with their expanding world. Cricket’s digital asset library is unsurpassed in quality and breadth and ideal for standards-aligned educational products and assessments.

About TIME for Kids:

TIME for Kids (“TFK”) engages students with authentic journalism, inspires them to join the national discourse on current topics, and provides teachers with valuable resources for the classroom. TFK was founded in 1995 and has been a trusted source of news ever since. TFK offers four grade-specific editions. Edition K–1 and Edition 2 publish 28 issues per year, with magazines arriving in a monthly bundle. Each issue gets students excited about reading and helps build early literacy skills. Edition 3–4 and Edition 5–6 publish 24 weekly issues. The magazines build informational-reading skills, helping students to better understand our complex world and become informed and active citizens.



