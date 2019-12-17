The World’s Greatest Motivators Join Forces to Inspire the World in a TV Series

Over thirteen episodes viewers’ new decade resolutions will transform into reachable realities as they're motivated by some of the world's greatest.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On January 4th 2020, the first edition of the series‘ World’s Greatest Motivators ’ will debut on National and International TV to over 370 million households over 13 episodes. The filming took place at The Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on November 13 and 14, 2019 in front of a live studio audience, and was produced by Kitchen Hamilton Productions and Meltzer Enterprises. As viewers are beginning to act on their New Year’s Resolutions they will be inspired and motivated by world-renowned motivational leaders, such as: David Meltzer, Jack Canfield, Lisa Nichols, John Assaraf, Dr. Rev. Michael Beckwith, Sharon Lechter, Blaine Bartlett, Cynthia Kersey, Shanda Sumpter plus Brian Tracy, via a previously filmed segment introduced by Erik Swanson. This edition of WGM is hosted by Paisley Demby, a motivational speaker, and Executive and Life coach.“Everyone starts the year stating resolutions they hope will change their lives for the better. It is nothing less than serendipitous and divine energy that the world’s greatest motivators are bringing you their magic for making resolutions realities for free. This series will help viewers gain traction with their goals and develop momentum for the year, the decade, and the rest of their lives” says Paisley Demby, Master of Ceremony for ‘World’s Greatest Motivators’. For media inquiries, interviews and appearance requests for Paisley Demby, please contact Simeon Coker of Indigo & Pyrite (929)223-6046 or Simeon@IndigoxPyrite.com.Follow the series at www.worldsgreatestmotivators.com and find behind the scenes footage on the World’s Greatest Motivators Youtube Channel WORLD’S GREATEST MOTIVATORS a 13 episode television series produced for national and international television. Each episode showcases one world-renowned motivational leader in business success and the personal development industry. Produced by Kitchen Hamilton Production LLC and Meltzer Enterprises, the show will air in January 2020, on National and International TV to over 370 million households via WGN America, Fox Sports West, Family Channel, Biz Network, CaribVision, Comcast Michigan & Indiana, Dove TV, Affiliates in Houston, Ohio, & Minnesota Xfinity, Action TV and other Networks and Streaming Channels. The producers seek to inspire and motivate audiences worldwide with a line-up of prominent experts. Together, they created this program with the tagline, “Transcending Borders, Inspiring BIG Dreams”. The vision includes creating transformational media for international television, digital and streaming markets. WORLD’S GREATEST MOTIVATORS brings a message of hope and the “can-do” spirit.



