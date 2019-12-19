Lehigh Valley Dentist Providing High-Quality Family and Cosmetic Dentistry

Center Valley dentists at Castle Dental provide family and cosmetic dentistry.

Castle Dental is helping children, teens, and adults smile brighter.

CENTER VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Castle Dental in Center Valley has helped thousands of children, teens, and adults smile brighter with a variety of dental services, from preventative care for children to cosmetic procedures for adults.

Family dentistry services include hygiene cleanings, fluoride treatments, and cavity fillings. Dr. Lucas Mantilla, dentist at Castle Dental, recommends that children start visiting the dentist by age three.

“By exposing your child to the dentist early, you can help them develop healthy attitudes toward dental care,” he explains. “We can also pinpoint any problems early on.”

In addition to preventative care, Castle Dental is well-known as a leader for high-quality cosmetic dentistry in the Lehigh Valley, inclusive of dental implants, dental crowns, veneers, bonding, and tooth whitening. Crowns can be created in a day using CEREC technology. Meanwhile, the Galileos 3D Dental Conebeam helps dentists develop natural-looking dental implants.

To learn more about the services provided by Castle Dental, request an appointment with the Lehigh Valley dentists by visiting http://castledentalcare.com/appointment-request/. New patients are welcome.

About Castle Dental: Castle Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Doctors Matthew Lang and Lucas Mantilla offer patients high-quality, experienced, and comfortable care. Sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry are also available. To learn more visit https://www.castledentalcare.com.



