BRIAN MURPHY GROUP announces new release of course adoption database Discovery

Discovery reports on textbook adoptions by ISBN, title, publisher, author, school, campus, dept, course, section, instructor and email, and enrollment size

ROSWELL, GEORGIA, USA, December 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- BRIAN MURPHY GROUP is proud to announce the latest release of the proprietary course adoption database Discovery. Designed to serve the higher education publishing industry, Discovery will help publishers work more effectively in all aspects of an ever-evolving industry. Discovery currently has over 3.5 million adoption records and 1.4 million professor email addresses from 1900 colleges, which make up 85% of the Higher Education enrollment.Discovery’s data collection methodology is unsurpassed in its accuracy and scope of the Higher Education marketplace. Discovery reports on textbook adoptions by ISBN, title, publisher, author, school, campus, department, course, section, instructor and email, and enrollment size. It provides the business intelligence that Editorial, Marketing, and Sales teams require to drive more effective use of corporate resources and increase profits.“Our team spent three years developing a higher education database to suit the needs of publishing industry professionals. With over 50 years of publishing experience our team identified relevant data that was missing from both current and previous database providers. Publishing professionals who are looking to analyze data for market research or to reach new professors will find the information in Discovery timely, accurate and powerful.” - Brian Murphy, President BMGDiscovery was developed to provide instant access to reliable book-in-use and instructor email data. Publishers can now produce comprehensive market share reporting, develop informed sales and product strategies, tactics, territory goals, and deploy lower-cost, highly targeted email campaigns to a much larger pool of instructors with the click of a button. Discovery takes the guess work out of the publishing data landscape which allows your team to spend less time searching for the information they need to make intelligent strategic decisions.About BRIAN MURPHY GROUP:BRIAN MURPHY GROUP provides enterprise grade technology solutions to the higher education publishing market to drive operational efficiency, profitability and achievement of strategic goals.For information and a comprehensive overview of how Discovery can impact your business, please visit our website https://www.bmurphygroup.com/ or email BRIAN MURPHY GROUP at Brian@bmurphygroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.