An Insight and Analysis On Indian Healthcare Ecosystem

India is amongst the top growing economies in the world and is soon to become the hub of the global healthcare sector.

VARANASI, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Owing to strong demands, constructive reforms policy and an increase in health awareness among people, the healthcare market of India is expected to cross 350 Billion US$ mark by 2022. Under the National Health Mission plan, the Government of India has launched various missions to prove better health accessible to all. After the launch of the world’s largest government-funded healthcare scheme Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission by Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi, the coverage and penetration of the healthcare market amongst common people in the country has increased enormously. Ayushman Bharat is a centrally funded National Health Protection Scheme, which aims to cover about 10 crore deprived and destitute families providing yearly coverage up to 5 lakh Indian rupees per family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization.

The government is also working towards lowering the country’s infant mortality rate by deploying more ANMs / ASHAs / health workers in the country under the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA). All pregnant women receive group counseling on a healthy diet, sleep, regular check-up, institutional delivery, breastfeeding, contraceptives, etc. These health workers give the best pregnancy advice for pregnant women during their pregnancy.

With the penetration of the latest global health standards in the country’s healthcare ecosystem, the hospital industry has become one of the top growing sectors and is expected to grow by more than 16% CGAR and is expected to reach the 132 Billion US$ mark by FY 2022.

Health2med latest research analytic suggests that despite the growing cost of medical services in other growing economies, India has exceptionally maintained its treatment cost quite less as compared to others. This has very much contributed to growth in medical tourism which has almost doubled in the last 5 years. Also, the health standards and facilities that are available in the country are at par with global healthcare standards though a lot of scope of improvement is available.

This emerging health market in India has also attracted key foreign investors. The hospital and diagnostic centers engrossed FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) worth 6.09 billion US$ amid April 2000 and March 2019, as per the data released by the DIPP (Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion). This is ought to increase by many folds in the coming times.

At the ground level, people are getting inclined towards a healthy lifestyle and opting for better healthcare standards. With the rise in per capita income, there are a number of people who can afford good healthcare. Better information on a healthy lifestyle and better health has become an important part of people’s lifestyle in the country.

Last year at Partners Forum, PM of India quoted, “India is set to increase its public health spending to 2.5 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) by 2025.” Owing to these constructive changes by the Indian government and the need for better health among people rising, India’s healthcare ecosystem is all set to grow colossally in the coming times.

As India’s leading think-tank, Health2med is ought to publish more such reports and findings in the fields of Indian and global healthcare in the coming times. Also, we have complete information on top Gynecologist Hospital in Varanasi and around the country. On this note, we would like to conclude by saying that there is a vast opportunity for investment and growth in the Indian healthcare environment in the coming times.



