Online Furniture Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025

Online furniture focuses on retail sales of furniture through the D2C distribution channels of manufacturer, or from online distribution channel of the retailers. In terms of geographic regions, APAC accounted for the major share in the online furniture stores market in 2017. The increasing popularity and use of the internet in Europe will drive the growth of the market.

This report focuses on Online Furniture volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Online Furniture market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Online Furniture manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CORT

Wayfair

Masco

IKEA Systems

John Boos

MasterBrand Cabinets

Kimball

La-Z-Boy

FurnitureDealer

Steelcase

Rooms To Go

Ashley

Roche Bobois

SICIS

Armstrong Cabinets

Segmental Analysis

The market segmentation of the Online Furniture Market in the report is made based on product types, applications/end-user, regions, and the companies/manufacturers present in the Online Furniture Market at global and regional levels. The segmentation study based on the regions and countries includes information about the key regional markets including North America, Asia & Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, South America, and Europe.

Segment by Type

Solid Wood Type

Metal Type

Jade Type

Glass Type

Other

Segment by Application

Online residential furniture

Online commercial furniture

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Research Methodology

The report on the Online Furniture Market includes the historical data about the market value and CAGR rise during the period 2019-2025. The report contains a SWOT analysis of the major companies as well as the market to highlight the threats, opportunities, strengths, and weaknesses to provide a more apparent view of the market at global and regional levels. The report also includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the Online Furniture Market to better understand the factors that affect the growth of the market in both positive and negative ways.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Online Furniture

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Online Furniture

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

...

8 Online Furniture Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 CORT

8.1.1 CORT Online Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 CORT Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 CORT Online Furniture Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Wayfair

8.2.1 Wayfair Online Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Wayfair Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Wayfair Online Furniture Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Masco

8.3.1 Masco Online Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Masco Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Masco Online Furniture Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 IKEA Systems

8.4.1 IKEA Systems Online Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 IKEA Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 IKEA Systems Online Furniture Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 John Boos

8.5.1 John Boos Online Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 John Boos Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 John Boos Online Furniture Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 MasterBrand Cabinets

8.6.1 MasterBrand Cabinets Online Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 MasterBrand Cabinets Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 MasterBrand Cabinets Online Furniture Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Kimball

8.7.1 Kimball Online Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Kimball Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Kimball Online Furniture Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 La-Z-Boy

8.8.1 La-Z-Boy Online Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 La-Z-Boy Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 La-Z-Boy Online Furniture Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 FurnitureDealer

8.9.1 FurnitureDealer Online Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 FurnitureDealer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 FurnitureDealer Online Furniture Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Steelcase

8.10.1 Steelcase Online Furniture Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Steelcase Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Steelcase Online Furniture Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Rooms To Go

8.12 Ashley

8.13 Roche Bobois

8.14 SICIS

8.15 Armstrong Cabinets

