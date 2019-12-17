Online Furniture Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online Furniture Industry
Description
Online furniture focuses on retail sales of furniture through the D2C distribution channels of manufacturer, or from online distribution channel of the retailers. In terms of geographic regions, APAC accounted for the major share in the online furniture stores market in 2017. The increasing popularity and use of the internet in Europe will drive the growth of the market.
This report focuses on Online Furniture volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Online Furniture market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Online Furniture manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
CORT
Wayfair
Masco
IKEA Systems
John Boos
MasterBrand Cabinets
Kimball
La-Z-Boy
FurnitureDealer
Steelcase
Rooms To Go
Ashley
Roche Bobois
SICIS
Armstrong Cabinets
Segmental Analysis
The market segmentation of the Online Furniture Market in the report is made based on product types, applications/end-user, regions, and the companies/manufacturers present in the Online Furniture Market at global and regional levels. The segmentation study based on the regions and countries includes information about the key regional markets including North America, Asia & Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, South America, and Europe.
Segment by Type
Solid Wood Type
Metal Type
Jade Type
Glass Type
Other
Segment by Application
Online residential furniture
Online commercial furniture
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Research Methodology
The report on the Online Furniture Market includes the historical data about the market value and CAGR rise during the period 2019-2025. The report contains a SWOT analysis of the major companies as well as the market to highlight the threats, opportunities, strengths, and weaknesses to provide a more apparent view of the market at global and regional levels. The report also includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the Online Furniture Market to better understand the factors that affect the growth of the market in both positive and negative ways.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Industry Overview of Online Furniture
2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Online Furniture
4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers
...
8 Online Furniture Major Manufacturers Analysis
8.1 CORT
8.1.1 CORT Online Furniture Production Sites and Area Served
8.1.2 CORT Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.1.3 CORT Online Furniture Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.2 Wayfair
8.2.1 Wayfair Online Furniture Production Sites and Area Served
8.2.2 Wayfair Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.2.3 Wayfair Online Furniture Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.3 Masco
8.3.1 Masco Online Furniture Production Sites and Area Served
8.3.2 Masco Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.3.3 Masco Online Furniture Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.4 IKEA Systems
8.4.1 IKEA Systems Online Furniture Production Sites and Area Served
8.4.2 IKEA Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.4.3 IKEA Systems Online Furniture Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.5 John Boos
8.5.1 John Boos Online Furniture Production Sites and Area Served
8.5.2 John Boos Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.5.3 John Boos Online Furniture Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.6 MasterBrand Cabinets
8.6.1 MasterBrand Cabinets Online Furniture Production Sites and Area Served
8.6.2 MasterBrand Cabinets Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.6.3 MasterBrand Cabinets Online Furniture Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.7 Kimball
8.7.1 Kimball Online Furniture Production Sites and Area Served
8.7.2 Kimball Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.7.3 Kimball Online Furniture Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.8 La-Z-Boy
8.8.1 La-Z-Boy Online Furniture Production Sites and Area Served
8.8.2 La-Z-Boy Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.8.3 La-Z-Boy Online Furniture Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.9 FurnitureDealer
8.9.1 FurnitureDealer Online Furniture Production Sites and Area Served
8.9.2 FurnitureDealer Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.9.3 FurnitureDealer Online Furniture Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.10 Steelcase
8.10.1 Steelcase Online Furniture Production Sites and Area Served
8.10.2 Steelcase Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.10.3 Steelcase Online Furniture Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.11 Rooms To Go
8.12 Ashley
8.13 Roche Bobois
8.14 SICIS
8.15 Armstrong Cabinets
Continued...
