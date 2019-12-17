2019 Study: Opportunity & Risks for Auto Component Manufacturers in India as EVization Becomes Inevitable
The Indian auto components industry comprises 10,000-20,000 home-grown auto components companies. Then there are also about 50,000 low-technology players, which cater to the aftermarket.
The auto component manufacturing industry in India is pegged at 3.5 lakh crore in FY 2018 and the industry is poised to grow 4x by 2026. However, in the absence of a well-defined road map for the automobile industry, the future of the auto component segment looks bleak with disastrous consequences for many of the players. The industry will not witness growth if it continues to follow a business as usual scenario.
The possible transition of the automobile industry towards hybrids and electric vehicles will lead to disruption in the overall automotive market landscape which will also influence the product portfolios of auto component manufacturers. The alignment and the pace of this alignment to the anticipated new automotive landscape will be key for auto component manufacturers to stay relevant, survive disruption and grow over the next multiple years.
This alignment will see the rationalization of the product portfolio and even consolidation in different product segments in the auto component manufacturing pace. Recent move of Bosch to hive off its starter and generator division to SEG indicates that the company anticipates pressure on the legacy components in the realm of adoption of new technology and also regulatory push to embrace stringent emission norms in the mobility sector.
Thousands of auto component makers and aftermarket, players risk shutting down in the next 8-10 years as they are ill-prepared for a future where new and disruptive technologies like electric vehicles and autonomous or self-driving cars take over the roads. As new ideas and technologies in the automobile sector come to the fore every day, the $51 billion Indian auto component industry is waiting for the government or one of its agencies to draw up a detailed road map on the future of mobility. Unless there is some clarity on the automakers' technology play in India and the development of the ecosystem that goes along with it through some well-defined policies and notifications, both the auto and component makers will continue to live in a state of uncertainty.
Nearly 50% of the domestic auto component players are either making engine parts or the transmission drive, which will have no place in an electric car, which runs on batteries. There is also a question mark on the kind of batteries that will ultimately survive; whether it will be lithium-ion or something else will depend mostly on the cost of the battery and its safety features.
The CAF norms and BSVI implementation will further push automobile companies to embrace technology that restricts emission and this will pave way for newer technology like ISG and BSG that are likely to replace alternator and generator in the automobile. The mandatory requirement to enhance safety features and premiumization of mass selling cars will also lead to the migration of electrical architecture from 12V to 48V.
This research report Growth Strategy for Auto Component Manufacturers in India: Product Portfolio to tide over the anticipated disruption in the Automobile Industry, aims to provide a perspective on how the automobile industry will shape up in the next 10 years and what should be the product portfolio of auto component manufacturers to stay relevant and grow. The report will provide detailed data, analysis, and insights on the future outlook that will enable auto component manufacturers to redraw their strategy and continue the growth trajectory it has been witnessing to date.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Approach & Methodology
3. Automobile Market in India
- Market Segmentation
- Growth Trends
- Key OEMs
- Factors Influencing Growth
- Forecasted Growth
- Key trends shaping future of auto sector in India
4. Auto component Market Landscape in India
- Auto component manufacturing landscape
- Key OEMs
- Growth Drivers
- Risks & Challenges
5. Trends Shaping Future of Automotive Industry in India
- Evolving Regulatory & Policy Framework
- Emission & Fuel Consumption - CAF norms and BSVI
- Safety - ABS, Speed Alter, Air Bag, etc
- Scrappage of Vehicles over 10 years of age
- Hybrid and EV Technology Making inroads into predominant ICE Mobility in India
- From 12V Electrical Architecture to 48V Electrical Architecture
- Premiumization in mass-market vehicles
6. Imports of Auto-components in India Market
- Gearboxes
- Electric Motor/parts
- Lithium-Ion
- Spark Ignition Engines
- Steering wheel & columns
- Engines
7. Envisioning Automobile Market in India by 2030
- ICE: Hybrid: EV by 2030 [Optimistic, Realistic & Pessimistic Scenario]
- PV
- Commercial Vehicles
- 2W
- 3W
- Farm Equipment
- Off-Highway
8. Impact of ICE to Mild Hybrid to Hybrid to EV Transition on auto component manufacturers
- Staying Relevant & Innovating new products
- Transition Immune Components
- Steering, Electrical & Electronics
- New components
- BMS, ISG / BSG, Drive Motors
9. EV & Hybrid Roadmap of Different Auto OEMs
10. Categories auto component manufacturers should focus on to stay relevant
- Electrical & Electronics
- Braking
- Exhaust
- Passenger Safety
- Telematics
11. Market for Starter & Generator by 2030
- By volume & value
- By OEMs
- By imports vs indigenous manufacturing
12. Market for ISG and BSG by 2030g
13. Market for ABS by 2030
14. Market for direct emission reduction by 2030
15. Market for Power Train Motors in EV by 2030
16. Market for ancillary motors by 2030
17. Recommendation on Growth Strategy
- Product Portfolio Re-alignment
- Value Player vs Volume Players
- Innovation Focus
- Moving up the value chain
18. Case study on auto component OEMs that are diversifying its portfolio to stay relevant
