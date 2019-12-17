Qatar Amir Hosts BlackRock, Ivanka Trump, Bervann Capital, Soros, Credit Suisse, US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin

His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani - Amir of the State of Qatar Tariq Hussain - CEO, Bervann Capital Mr. Mansoor Bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud - CEO, Qatar Investment Authority

A Cohort of Stars landed in Doha, last week, at the invitation of the Amir of Qatar, to attend Doha Forum and high-level meetings on global economic oversight.

We were honored to represent Bervann Capital at the Doha Forum 2019. We're equally excited about Qatar's growing opportunities and potential. We look forward to doing great business in the region.” — Tariq Hussain, Chief Executive Officer at Bervann Capital

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The wealthiest country of the Gulf definitely lived up to the hype last week, welcoming an array of political and business rock stars, to attend the annual DOHA Forum and hold high-level multilateral meetings across town.Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, Doha Forum aims to propel Qatar as a global hub, bringing together high-profile leaders to exchange on the current critical global challenges and discuss strategic solutions and innovative policies that can be translated into actions.Among the headliners:- President of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende,- President Trump's daughter and Advisor Ivanka Trump,- US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin,- US Senator Lindsey Graham,- Governor Bill Richardson,- Japanese Defense Minister His Excellency Taro Kono,- Her Royal Highness Dana Firas President of the Board Petra National Trust,- President Paul Kagame,- BlackRock,- Bervann Capital,- Qatar Investment Authority,- Facebook,- Open Society Foundation,- Credit Suisse,- Total,- Qatar Airways Group,- Cornell University,- Qatar Petroleum,- Harvard University,- NATO,- The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation,- Oxford University,- Deutsche Bank,- Citic Capital Holdings,- McCain Institute for International Leadership,- Exxon Mobil Corporation- Aspen InstituteKey discussions were centered around "Investment Trends in Emerging Markets", "Regional Cooperation and the New Balance of Power", "Prospects for Venture Investment in High-Tech", "The Future of LNG in Meeting the World's Energy Demand", "Technology and the Challenges of Global Governance", "US-China Relations", "A Look Ahead at Investment in 2020", "A Stronger Role for Europe in the International Arena", "The Geopolitical Contest for Tech Leadership in the Asian Century", "U.S. Global Leadership in 2020 and Beyond", "The Adaptation Challenge: New Approaches to Climate Change Resilience", "Protecting the Benefits of Tourism in a Multilateral World", "The Impact of Free Zones on International Trade and National Development", "Islamic Finance: Trends and Opportunities", "The state of Qatar and United Nations Agencies - Qatar Fund for Development and Strategic Partners", "Business Leadership for Positive Impact", "World Disorder: Meeting Emerging Global Security Challenges with Innovative Solutions".The US companies hosted at the Ritz Carlton Doha, have conducted series of bilateral meetings with Qatari investors and executives, exploring tangible synergies and active cooperation. Several agreements were made and MOU's signed in Technology (Artificial Intelligence, Fintech and Data), Hospitality and Real Estate, Healthcare Properties, Venture Capital, Sport, Entertainment, Energy and Infrastructure.The United States was confirmed as the next meeting point, as several attendees and Qatari investors confirmed their presence at The upcoming New York Investment Week, hosted by Bervann Capital on March 16 - 20, 2020 in Wall Street.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.