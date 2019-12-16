Distributor MusicDigi adds TikTok to its list of platforms

Independent artists using digital distribution service MusicDigi can now get their music on TikTok.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Popular independent music distributor MusicDigi has now just welcomed TikTok to its ever-extending roster of platforms. MusicDigi is a unique digital aggregator that allows users to submit their music to all major download and streaming services.The new integration -- which MusicDigi members must opt into -- allows any artist who subscribes to the service to submit their music to TikTok free of charge. Artists will receive royalties when their music is used on the video-sharing app.MusicDigi currently operates in 215 markets and generates billions of streams every single month, and is proud to do so on an international scale. Among MusicDigi’s most prominent clients are the likes of Bali Baby and popular vegan kids TV series, the Tiny Chef Show. MusicDigi is now proud to be extending their reach further than ever before and with TikTok as a part of their catalog.William Alfred, CEO of MusicDigi, recently said, ''TikTok represents uncharted territory, where emerging musicians have the opportunity to carve out a new following and find success with the platform’s massive user base. We’re excited about the new partnership with TikTok and how it will benefit independent record labels and artists.''TikTok’s short clip format has helped several tracks go viral with music videos or lip syncing contests. Most recently, it was the spark for vaulting Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” to become not only the biggest hit of 2019, but also the longest-running number-one single in the history of the Hot 100.For more details, artists can navigate to MusicDigi’s website at https://musicdigi.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.