From a Diabetic Coma to Type 2 Reversal

Award Nominated Health and Wellness Coach launches Your Best Lifestyles

ATLANTA, GA, US, December 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 4th, Terrance Hutchinson launched his new website , Your Best Lifestyles.Terrance is the CEO/Founder of Best Lifestyle Fitness and Nutrition. He is an award-nominated certified nutrition specialist, a certified exercise therapist, a two-time author of "150 Quick & Easy Recipes To Transform Your Body" and "25 Irresistible Healthy Desserts Recipes You Can Indulge.” He's also a published contributing health and wellness content writer, a motivational health and wellness speaker, and radio host.Terrance suffered a near-death experience, which landed him in ICU almost in a diabetic coma. He began experiencing: stomach pains, increased thirst, dehydration, increased urination, faulty breathing, drowsiness, nausea, extreme weight loss, lack of appetite, and blurry vision. Yet ignored all the signs until the day he landed in ICU surprised to discover he had Type 2 Diabetes. Through educating himself with proper nutrition and functional fitness exercises, he was able to reverse his Type 2 Diabetes and has made it his mission to educate others on proper nutrition, fitness, and overall wellness.errance has contributed health and wellness articles for ELEV8 Magazine, Kontrol Magazine BOLD Magazine, MyTime Magazine, Impact Magazine, The Atlanta Constitution Journal Newspaper, The Atlanta Voice Newspaper, Edible Arrangements, Your Health Journal, and is the SR VP of Operations for Defiant Ones Teen Magazine. Terrance collaborated with the Dekalb County Men’s Health Initiative. He also writes for his impactful blog at WWW.Corporate49.Wordpress.com . He’s been nominated for the 2017 Rice Awards for health and wellness, nominated for best author, fitness model, and online radio host and nominated for best Self Magazine’s best personal trainer in Atlanta for 2017 and nominated for best fitness trainer by The Best Of COBB Magazine, 2018,2019-2020.Terrance’s company is currently in partnership negotiations with local Physical Therapist, Massage Therapist, and Chiropractors to help bring their patients for a more well-round recovery experience. He has coached dozens of people in their homes, Online, fitness centers, hospitals, corporate health fairs and events, boot camps, nutritional guidance seminars, HIIT circuits, Power Training, and in-home cooking demonstrations. He has consulted with local diabetic foundations and organizations, performed motivational diabetic classes to local hospitals, Corporate Wellness programs around the Atlanta area on exercise fundamentals and proper nutrition for a healthier lifestyle makeover.He is an active advocate for promoting disease prevention, promoting proper nutrition, purposeful physical exercising, and corporate wellness strategies in the workplace. He is always continuing his education and putting into practice the newest leading-edge techniques to ensure true results! Terrance's goal is to shape and influence the health and fitness attitudes of those around him and Best Lifestyle Fitness and Nutrition to make the dream of optimal health a reality.Terrance is currently working on his 3rd book F**k Diabetes which will debut on February 15, 2020, and has recently launched his new website ‘Your Best Lifestyles’ which offers personalized consultations, recipes, tips, and strategies for healthy living. Terrance is now accepting new clients, speaking engagements, and interviews. His motto is, "You don't have to maintain diabetes; you can reverse it and put money back in your pocket.” If you're looking to reduce your risk of chronic conditions like hypertension, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, arthritis, osteoporosis, and more, then contact Terrance today to customize a plan to fit your needs and goals for optimum health and wellness.###



