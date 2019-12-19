Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown Releases Boys’ Varsity Basketball Schedule

Executive Education Charter School in Allentown releases the schedule for boys' varsity basketball

The boys’ varsity basketball season runs December 2019 through February 2020.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown has released its boys’ varsity basketball schedule. The official season began on December 6 against Frankford and runs through February. The Raptors will be facing off against public and private schools in the Lehigh Valley and greater Philadelphia area.In addition to regular-season games, the team will also be participating in a variety of showcases, including the Shamrock Showcase, the MLK Showcase, and the Lehigh Valley Hoop Group Showcase.“Our students always have a great time out on the court,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Lehigh Valley charter school . “And we couldn’t ask for a better group of family, friends, and fellow students to cheer them on.”This is the second year of varsity sports at the Allentown charter school . EEACS gained PIAA status in late 2018 and kicked off the boys’ varsity basketball season for the 2018-2019 school year. The team went on to compete in the PIAA District XI Championships. Other varsity sports include wrestling, girls’ basketball, volleyball, baseball, and softball.To learn more about athletics at EEACS, visit https://ee-raptors.org/ About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/

About Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.