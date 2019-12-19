In Video Interview, Attorney Urges Victims of Boy Scout Sexual Abuse to Take Action Before It’s Too Late
Attorney Stewart Eisenberg
In a recent interview, an attorney explains how a potential bankruptcy filing by the Boy Scouts of America could affect sexual abuse claims brought against it.
In an interview with AskTheLawyers.com™, attorney Stewart Eisenberg explained the options available to those who experienced sexual assault as a Boy Scout. Eisenberg is a personal injury lawyer based in Philadelphia who represents more than 1,500 victims of Boy Scout abuse across the country. Eisenberg worked with two other firms to create a group called Abused in Scouting to help get the word out to victims that there is help available.
In the interview, he explained that the Boy Scouts have publicly stated that they are considering filing for bankruptcy, which could affect any future claims against the Boy Scouts. Eisenberg has had talks with the Boy Scouts, and he says that they will not reveal when or even if they plan to file for bankruptcy. Abused in Scouting put out a public service announcement to raise awareness about the potential bankruptcy before it is too late. His firm got hundreds of calls in response.
"There are hundreds of thousands if not millions of children who have been abused over the years," Eisenberg said. "The Boy Scouts announced almost a year ago that they were considering filing for bankruptcy. So as a result, victims and survivors could lose their rights if they don’t come forward once the Boy Scouts declare bankruptcy. It's been a long history of abuse that's occurred in the Boy Scouts. Children have suffered tremendously, and as adults, they’ve suffered as well."
Eisenberg said that he's represented survivors as old as 90 years old in their journey towards recovery. He said that it’s not too late to come forward, but if the bankruptcy filing goes through, that could create a deadline.
Stewart Eisenberg is a personal injury lawyer in Philadelphia with Eisenberg, Rothweiler, Winkler, Eisenberg & Jeck, P.C. He’s been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America for the areas of Medical Malpractice Law (2013 – present), Personal Injury Litigation (2014 – present) and Product Liability Litigation (2016 – present).
Boy Scout Bankruptcy: How Will it Affect Sexual Assault Survivors?
