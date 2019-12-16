Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market 2019: Opportunity Assessment Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Industry

Description

Glass fibers are the materials consisting of extremely fine glass fibers, used in making various products, such as yarns, fabrics, insulators, and structural objects or parts. It is also called spun glass.

Glass fiber & glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) composites refer to composite materials made of resin reinforced with glass fiber. GFRP composites is used for its high mechanical strength, light weight, corrosion and temperature resistant properties, thermal insulation, smooth internal surface, easy to form complex shapes, ease of repair and its cost effectiveness.

Ore powder material and Chemical raw materials are the main raw materials for the production of glass fibers. With the development of glass fibers industry, raw materials’ manufacturers are also benefited from the glass fibers industry in some extent.

This industry is affected by the policy, so it’s important to put an eye on different countries policy.

We tend to believe this industry now is mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a slowly rising curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites market was valued at 7150 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 9230 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

PPG Industries

CPIC

Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

Binani-3B

Johns Mansville

Nippon Electric Glass

Nittobo

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Segmental Analysis

The Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market has been segmented into various categories, based on various factors, also includes regional segmentation. The segmentation of the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market provides a clear picture of the market, to the companies entering the market. The analysis helps the companies to get complete knowledge of the products or services in the market, the latest trends and advancements in the products or service. This report analyzes the market in various regions such as Latin America, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The report also covers the key regions in these regions, where the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market is expected to perform well.

Segment by Type

General-Purpose Glass Fibers

Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

Segment by Application

Building & Construction

Electronics

Transportation

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary



1 Industry Overview of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites



2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis



3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites



4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers



Continued...

