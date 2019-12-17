Micromeritics Names Industry Expert , Carrie Mautz, Marketing Manager, North America

Carrie J. Mautz, Micromeritics Marketing Manager, North America Micromeritics

Newly Created Position Underscores Company’s Commitment to Supporting Sales and Marketing Efforts in the Region

Carrie brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our operations in North America” — Jeff Sherman, Micromeritics' Vice President Sales and Marketing

FT. LAUDERDALE , FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, a global leader in material characterization technology, today announced it has named Carrie Mautz to the newly created position of Marketing Manager, North America. Carrie had spent 15 years with industry giant Thermo Fisher Scientific in various positions, most recently as the Global Field Marketing Manager.“Carrie brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our operations in North America,” said Jeff Sherman, Micromeritics' Vice President Sales and Marketing. “Clearly, the North American market is extremely important to our growth and development and she has an established track record of success in her past roles and is well respected in our industry. We are confident she will be a major asset to our company.”Carrie studied at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, bringing more than 25 years experience in global marketing, executing business-to-business programs that transform strategy into marketing campaigns that create value for new and existing customers.About Micromeritics InstrumentMicromeritics Instrument Corporation is a global provider of solutions for material characterization with best-in-class instrumentation and application expertise in five core areas: density; surface area and porosity; particle size and shape; powder characterization; and catalyst characterization and process development.The company is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, USA and has more than 400 employees worldwide. With a fully integrated operation that extends from a world-class scientific knowledge base through to in-house manufacture, Micromeritics delivers an extensive range of high-performance products for oil processing, petrochemicals and catalysts, to food and pharmaceuticals, and works at the forefront of characterization technology for next-generation materials such as graphene, metal-organic-frameworks, nanocatalysts, and zeolites. Under its premium brand Particulate Systems, Micromeritics discovers and commercializes innovative material characterization technologies that are complementary to core product lines. Cost-efficient contract testing is offered via its laboratory Particle Testing Authority (PTA).The strategic acquisitions of Freeman Technology Ltd and Process Integral Development S.L. (PID Eng & Tech) reflect an ongoing commitment to optimized, integrated solutions in the industrially vital areas of powders and catalysis.Editor’s Note: Headshot available upon requestFor additional information visit www.micromeritics.com



